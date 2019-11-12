November 12, 2019

Apparent meteor flashes across night sky in St. Louis area

meteor
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

An apparent meteor has brightened the night sky over St. Louis.

The National Weather Service posted a video of the flashing light streaking across the area Monday night with homes in the background. It was captured by a volunteer storm spotter in the suburb of O'Fallon.

Other videos posted on showed the Gateway Arch in the background. KSDK-TV Meteorologist Scott Connell says the odds of finding part of the apparent meteor are slim, because it most likely burned up completely.

Explore further

Meteor over Lake Michigan lights up sky in several states

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: Apparent meteor flashes across night sky in St. Louis area (2019, November 12) retrieved 12 November 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-11-apparent-meteor-night-sky-st.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Star evolution

21 minutes ago

Mercury transit

1 hour ago

If I were to observe a black hole...

2 hours ago

Angular Momentum in a Solar Nebula

3 hours ago

Galaxy size and civilizations

7 hours ago

Simulation of a Galaxy, most detailed large-scale simulation to date

9 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments