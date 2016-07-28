July 28, 2016

Meteor in sky lights up social media in Nevada, other states

Social media is lighting up with reports from Nevada, Utah and California of a small fireball streaking across the sky.

Officials from Nellis Air Force Base in southern Nevada tell KTNV-TV that the light seen Wednesday night was a meteor breaking up.

Dr. Ed Krupp, director of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, tells KABC-TV it may have been a meteor from the Delta Aquarids Meteor Shower, which is peaking on Wednesday night.

People were tweeting photos and videos of the small fiery dot in the sky from northern and southern California as well as Nevada and Utah.

Sightings of fiery streak across S. Calif. sky
