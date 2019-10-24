October 24, 2019

300-year thinning may have predisposed Antarctic ice shelves to collapse

Ice shelves in the eastern Antarctic Peninsula may have been predisposed to collapse by hundreds years of thinning according to a study in Scientific Reports.

To investigate past drivers of ice and its effect on the present, William Dickens and colleagues constructed a 6,250 year record of glacial meltwater discharge by analysing oxygen variants (isotopes) in single-celled algae preserved within a marine sediment core from the northeastern tip of the Antarctic Peninsula. Lower isotope values correspond to higher glacial discharge of fresh water.

The authors found that an in glacial discharge occurred after the year 1400 reaching unprecedented levels after 1706. Another marked acceleration in glacial melting was observed after 1912. The findings suggest that in this region have been thinning at an accelerating rate for approximately 300 years, which may predispose them to collapse as anthropogenic warming intensifies.

The authors suggest accelerated thinning was in part linked to shifts in the Southern Annular Mode that drove stronger westerly winds, atmospheric warming and ice shelf melting on the eastern Antarctic Peninsula, while also pulling warm water into the Weddell Gyre, potentially increasing melting on the undersides of ice shelves. Similar, more frequent shifts in the Southern Annular Mode observed more recently may reflect the dominant influence of greenhouse gas levels and and lead to accelerated ice mass loss in the future.

More information: Enhanced glacial discharge from the eastern Antarctic Peninsula since the 1700s associated with a positive Southern Annular Mode, Scientific Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-50897-4 , https://nature.com/articles/s41598-019-50897-4
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Nature Publishing Group
User comments

WYAdams
18 hours ago
The article was good until they drifted off into politically correct territory with blind speculation about greenhouse gases and ozone layer depletion. I could just as easily say space aliens may be melting the ice with invisible heat rays. I have no evidence to support that outrageous claim and neither do they for their claim.

The author needs to stick to facts supported by credible, and reproducible experiment otherwise his article belongs in Time or Newsweek or some other popular magazine, but not here!
Da Schneib
17 hours ago
There's something wrong with the DOI link, but I was able to access the paper using the URL given immediately after it. The paper is open access.
Kordane
7 hours ago
The findings suggest that ice shelves in this region have been thinning at an accelerating rate for approximately 300 years


What thinning? What accelerating rate? - https://imgur.com/a/8syMDny - There's basically no change in sea ice extent. There's just regular seasonal variation by the looks of it.
