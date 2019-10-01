October 1, 2019

A step toward controlling soybean rust

by DOE/Joint Genome Institute

A step toward controlling soybean rust
Scanning electron microscopy picture of a soybean leaf infected by the rust fungus Phakopsora pachyrhizi. The leaf and the fungus were artificially painted in green and in orange, respectively. The section shows invading infection hyphae of the fungus inside the leaf mesophyll, whereas the spores are visible below the leaf breaking through the lower epidermis. Credit: U. Steffens, Bayer Crop Science

The United States is the world's leading soybean producer, and soybeans are used to produce biodiesel. The fungus Phakopsora pachyrhizi causes Asian Soybean Rust (ASR) and is the major pathogen of soybean. Left uncontrolled, soybean rust could reduce crop yields by as much as 90 percent.

As part of the DOE Joint Genome Institute's 2016 Community Science Program portfolio, Sebastien Duplessis of the French National Institute for Agricultural Research (INRA) proposed sequencing a reference genome for P. pachyrhizi to develop better strategies to counter soybean rust disease. Soybean itself is a JGI Flagship plant genome, and JGI published its in 2010.

On September 30, all available data from an international consortium's efforts to sequence three P. pachyrhizi isolates, including the one done by the JGI, are accessible on the JGI's fungal portal MycoCosm at https://mycocosm.jgi.doe.gov/Phapa1.

Explore further

Soybean rust study will allow breeders to tailor resistant varieties to local pathogens
Provided by DOE/Joint Genome Institute
Citation: A step toward controlling soybean rust (2019, October 1) retrieved 1 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-soybean-rust.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How have scientists derived the gene sequences known today?

6 hours ago

Food as Software and the end of livestock

Sep 29, 2019

Neolithic baby bottles promoted population increase

Sep 28, 2019

Illegally imported seeds

Sep 28, 2019

Why are natural products considered safe over conventional chemotherapy

Sep 24, 2019

Viruses in Vaccines that can mutate and spread

Sep 24, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration