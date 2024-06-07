DOE/Joint Genome Institute (JGI) is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. It is located in Walnut Creek, California. Its purpose it to unite the expertise of Lawrence Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore labs, Los Alamos, Oak Ridge, Pacific Northwest and the Hudson/Alpha Institute for biotechnology for the expressed purpose of advancing genomics in support of DOE's mission related to clean energy, environmental characterization and clean up of environmentally harmful sites. The University of California manages JGI for DOE. JGI news releases and research studies are available to the media and the public. Links to major publications with abstracts are available on the JGI Web site.

Tracing the evolution of shiitake mushrooms

Shiitake mushrooms get their name from the same place they often source their nutrients—the shii tree, a Japanese relative of the oak. These fungi are part of the genus Lentinula, which have evolved to decompose hardwoods ...

Plants & Animals

Mar 1, 2023

Genomes OnLine Database introduces new features

Since its launch 25 years ago, the Genomes OnLine Database (GOLD) has matured from six projects on a spreadsheet into a flagship genomic metadata repository, making curated microbiome metadata that follows community standards ...

Biotechnology

Nov 29, 2022

A better way to find RNA virus needles in database haystacks

A zoo once offered a coloring book featuring polar bears in winter scenes that came with crayons in various shades of white. To researchers searching for sequences of RNA viruses in large data sets, their work may be akin ...

Biotechnology

Oct 3, 2022

