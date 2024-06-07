DOE/Joint Genome Institute (JGI) is supported by the U.S. Department of Energy Office of Science. It is located in Walnut Creek, California. Its purpose it to unite the expertise of Lawrence Berkeley, Lawrence Livermore labs, Los Alamos, Oak Ridge, Pacific Northwest and the Hudson/Alpha Institute for biotechnology for the expressed purpose of advancing genomics in support of DOE's mission related to clean energy, environmental characterization and clean up of environmentally harmful sites. The University of California manages JGI for DOE. JGI news releases and research studies are available to the media and the public. Links to major publications with abstracts are available on the JGI Web site.

Address JGI Production Genomics Facility 2800 Mitchell Drive Walnut Creek, CA 94598 Website http://www.jgi.doe.gov/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joint_Genome_Institute

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

