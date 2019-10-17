October 17, 2019

Scientists discover new species of wasp-mimicking praying mantis

by Cleveland Museum of Natural History

mantis
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Cleveland Museum of Natural History Director of Research & Collections and Curator of Invertebrate Zoology Dr. Gavin Svenson and former Case Western Reserve University graduate student, Henrique Rodrigues, have discovered a new species of praying mantis, described as the first known mantis species to conspicuously mimic a wasp. In addition, the new species joins one previously described species within a newly erected genus Vespamantoida. The results of the team's findings were published today in the online journal PeerJ.

The , named Vespamantoida wherleyi, was discovered near the Amazon River in Peru in 2013 during a general entomological survey of the field site. The male specimen was attracted to a light trap, and its bright coloration and wasp-like shape and behavior immediately caught the team's eye.

"Typically, the majority of differentiation is discovered and confirmed within a lab or collection setting," explains Dr. Svenson. "To have that rare eureka moment where you know you have found something new in the field is incredibly exciting."

The mantis exhibited a bright red-orange coloration, as well as the body structure, erratic locomotion patterns, and even antennae behavior typically associated with most wasp species. This apparent style of , known as Batesian mimicry, is a strategy in which a mostly harmless organism adopts the appearance, and occasionally the behaviors, of an organism known to pose a greater threat to would-be predators.

"In nature, when you are intentionally conspicuous, you are advertising something," says Dr. Svenson. "When you are a species that can be easily taken as prey, you advertise because you want predators to think that you are poisonous, or could injure them, or any combination of unpleasant factors that tell the to think twice before pursuing you."

In the mantis world, mimicry of vegetation is a fundamental strategy, but wasp mimicry in adults is unique, and limited to just one family, of which Vespamantoida is now a part. Until the discovery of V. wherleyi, however, mantis mimicry strategies were theorized to aid the mantis primarily in hiding from predators, and occasionally in luring prey. The conspicuous appearance and behavior of V. wherleyi represent a novel form of defensive mimicry whereby the imitates a harmful organism's natural defense signals to warn predators away. It is a strategy that is unique among known mantises.

"There are about 2,500 species of mantises described," says Dr. Svenson. "I'd put a bet on there being about 5,000. So, I think we're just halfway there. I think the most interesting thing about this family of mantises is the fact that most of the adults do mimic , and that is quite unique for praying mantises. I think the next natural thing is to study the evolutionary biology of the lineage. If wasp mimicry is successful in this lineage, why has it not evolved in the other lineages as well? Why have no other species within the family evolved brightly colored wasp mimicry? We're just not sure."

Explore further

A new species and genus of 'horned necked' praying mantis from a French museum collection
More information: Gavin J. Svenson et al. A novel form of wasp mimicry in a new species of praying mantis from the Amazon rainforest, Vespamantoida wherleyi gen. nov. sp. nov. (Mantodea, Mantoididae), PeerJ (2019). DOI: 10.7717/peerj.7886
Journal information: PeerJ

Provided by Cleveland Museum of Natural History
Citation: Scientists discover new species of wasp-mimicking praying mantis (2019, October 17) retrieved 17 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-scientists-species-wasp-mimicking-mantis.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
10 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Lab booking system recommendations?

3 hours ago

Japanese scientists create artificial blood

Oct 14, 2019

Questions about the book "Why we sleep?"

Oct 14, 2019

Does dehydration have any role in anti-inflammation?

Oct 14, 2019

Third degree burns: 3a and 3b?

Oct 14, 2019

What would this artificial "super" mitochondria be able to do?

Oct 12, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration