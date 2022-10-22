The Cleveland Museum of Natural History is a natural history museum located approximately five miles (8 km) east of downtown Cleveland, Ohio in University Circle, a 550-acre (220 ha) concentration of educational, cultural and medical institutions. The museum was established in 1920 by Cyrus S. Eaton to perform research, education and development of collections in the fields of anthropology, archaeology, astronomy, botany, geology, paleontology, wildlife biology, and zoology.

Website
https://www.cmnh.org/
Wikipedia
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cleveland_Museum_of_Natural_History

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

Cleveland Museum of Natural History

Central Asia identified as a key region for human ancestors

The interior of Central Asia has been identified as a key route for some of the earliest hominin migrations across Asia in a new study led by Dr. Emma Finestone, Assistant Curator of Human Origins at the Cleveland Museum ...

Archaeology

Oct 22, 2022

0

227

Fossils show 66 million years of insects eating kauri trees

Exquisitely preserved feeding marks on fossil conifer leaves show that the same insect feeding and fungi persisted for millions of years on the same type of plant, from ancient Patagonian rainforests to the modern rainforests ...

Plants & Animals

Nov 25, 2020

0

109

Scientists discover new species of wasp-mimicking praying mantis

Cleveland Museum of Natural History Director of Research & Collections and Curator of Invertebrate Zoology Dr. Gavin Svenson and former Case Western Reserve University graduate student, Henrique Rodrigues, have discovered ...

Plants & Animals

Oct 17, 2019

0

27

Caribbean praying mantises have ancient African origin

Three seemingly unrelated praying mantis groups inhabiting Cuba and the rest of the Greater Antilles actually share an ancient African ancestor and possibly form the oldest endemic animal lineage on the Caribbean islands, ...

Plants & Animals

Sep 27, 2017

0

227

New ancient otter species among largest ever found

Dr. Denise Su, curator and head of paleobotany and paleoecology at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History was co-author on new research that described a species of otter new to science and that is among the largest otter ...

Archaeology

Jan 23, 2017

0

773