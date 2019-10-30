October 30, 2019

Will lithium-air batteries ever take flight?

by American Chemical Society

airline
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Amid growing climate concerns, many governments and scientists worldwide are trying to reduce air travel's environmental impact. Electric planes are a possible solution, but better batteries are needed to power large aircraft for long distances. Lithium-air batteries, one of the most promising technologies, face challenges in taking flight from the lab bench to the friendly skies, according to an article in Chemical & Engineering News (C&EN).

Small, short-distance electric aircraft can be powered by , the rechargeable technology that powers cell phones, laptops and electric cars (and was recently recognized with a Nobel Prize). However, the best batteries have a specific energy of about 250 W h/kg—much less than the 800 W h/kg needed for a Boeing 737 to fly from Chicago to New York City, contributing editor Tien Nguyen writes. Lithium-air batteries theoretically offer a maximum specific energy of 3,460 W h/kg, and the oxygen required for the batteries' operation could be supplied by a plane's onboard air storage and filtration systems, experts say. But first, scientists need to overcome a spate of obstacles that limit the technology's practicality.

Compared with lithium-ion technology, have a more complex chemistry that uses oxygen to oxidize a lithium-metal anode. As a result, the electrolyte solution, which conveys lithium ions from anode to cathode, decomposes quickly, limiting the batteries' rechargeability. Scientists are searching for more stable electrolytes, but so far the best alternative allows only about 90 charging cycles (far short of the thousands of charging cycles possible for lithium-ion batteries). Another challenge is whether the batteries could run on air rather than pure oxygen, which is piped in for lab-scale batteries. Carbon dioxide or water in air could interfere with the chemistry. However, recent studies suggest that water might not be as problematic for the batteries as once thought, and scientists say that carbon-capture technology could be used to remove from air.

Explore further

First fully rechargeable carbon dioxide battery with carbon neutrality
More information: "Batteries Need a Boost to Fly the Friendly Skies," cen.acs.org/energy/energy-stor … -fly-friendly/97/i42
Provided by American Chemical Society
Citation: Will lithium-air batteries ever take flight? (2019, October 30) retrieved 30 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-lithium-air-batteries-flight.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

What is the use of sodium bicarbonate and electrolyzed water?

3 hours ago

Experimental method question - electrochemistry

6 hours ago

Actual yield determination by experiment

Oct 27, 2019

Nanotubes and cancer

Oct 27, 2019

Potential sweep vs current sweep for a Polarization Curve

Oct 24, 2019

How can O- and COO- act as an electron releasing group in a π system?

Oct 23, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration