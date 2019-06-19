June 19, 2019

Expanding the temperature range of lithium-ion batteries

by American Chemical Society

Credit: American Chemical Society

Electric cars struggle with extreme temperatures, mainly because of impacts on the electrolyte solutions in their lithium-ion batteries. Now, researchers have developed new electrolytes containing multiple additives that work better over a wide temperature range. They report their results in ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces.

Lithium-ion batteries are widely used in cell phones, laptop computers and electric vehicles. The electrolyte solutions in these batteries conduct ions between the negative electrode (anode) and positive electrode (cathode) to power the battery. An indispensable component of most of these solutions, ethylene carbonate helps create a , preventing further decomposition of electrolyte components when they interact with the anode. However, ethylene carbonate has a high melting point, which limits its performance at low temperatures. Wu Xu and colleagues showed previously that they could extend the temperature range of by partially replacing ethylene carbonate with propylene carbonate and adding cesium hexafluorophosphate. But they wanted to improve the temperature range even further, so that lithium-ion batteries could perform well from -40 to 140 F.

The researchers tested the effects of five electrolyte additives on the performance of lithium-ion batteries within this temperature range. They identified an optimized combination of three compounds that they added to their previous electrolyte solution. This new combination caused the formation of highly conductive, uniform and robust protective layers on both the anode and the cathode. Batteries containing the optimized electrolyte had greatly enhanced discharging performance at -40 F and long-term cycling stability at 77 F, along with slightly improved cycling stability at 140 F.

More information: Bin Liu et al. Constructing Robust Electrode/Electrolyte Interphases to Enable Wide Temperature Applications of Lithium-Ion Batteries, ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces (2019). DOI: 10.1021/acsami.9b03821
Journal information: ACS Applied Materials and Interfaces

Provided by American Chemical Society
User comments

humy
3 hours ago
Why does this article only give temperatures only in the obsolete fahrenheit scale and not even mention what is in centigrade? Hasn't the editor ever realized that in all the most modern science centigrade is always used and not the obsolete fahrenheit?
For those who want to know what the above figures are in centigrade, like I and most science experts would naturally do;
-40F = -40C
77F = 25C
140F = 60C
0
