More than half of LGBT+ graduates think inclusivity programs in the workplace are important

LGBT+ graduates value inclusivity programs and say they are a vital factor in wellbeing at work, new research has revealed.

The research—the largest of its kind—polled more than 4,000 students across the UK and was commissioned by the University of York with three partner organizations.

Wellbeing in the workplace was a major factor for a large number of both graduates and students who were polled.

Support networks

Those polled said this could be achieved by employers ensuring a diverse and inclusive working environment. Half of LGBT+ people thought employers creating internal support networks was the most effective way to create a healthy and happy workplace.

The ability to be open about their sexuality in the workplace also improved wellbeing in the workplace. Almost 40 percent of LGBT+ graduates who shared their gender identity and sexuality with everyone said that their wellbeing had improved.

Maria Ayaz, Head of Equality and Diversity at the University of York said: "This is the largest piece of research conducted in collaboration with employers on the wellbeing and experiences of LGBT+ students and graduates and clearly shows there are still significant societal, institutional and cultural challenges to overcome.

"The research shows the importance of having the right support services in place to ensure students and graduates feel included and a part of the environment they choose to study or work. There is an opportunity for collaboration between universities and employers to provide better guidance for LGBT+ students when making career choices."

Inclusive environment

The study was a joint commission by The University of York, Clifford Chance, Deutsche Bank, and National Student Pride (NSP)

Stuart Lewis, Deutsche Bank's Chief Risk Officer and Member of the Management Board, said: "As we continue to work to deliver an unequivocally open, inclusive and equal environment, we welcome research that enables us to better understand how to support our LGBT+ colleagues in the workplace.

"We hope the study raises awareness of this important topic, and prompts action within companies to further build diverse and inclusive workplaces."

