October 15, 2019

New understanding of the evolution of cosmic electromagnetic fields

by Birgitte Svennevig, University of Southern Denmark

electromagnetism
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Next year is the 200 year anniversary of the discovery of electromagnetism by the Danish physicist H.C. Ørsted. Even 200 years after its discovery, the existence of electromagnetism still brings up new puzzles pertaining to their origin.

One such mystery is the origin of electro magnetic fields on the very largest scale in the .

While researchers have believed for some time that magnetic fields of femto-Gauss strength extend to the largest scales in the universe—to scales larger than the largest clusters of galaxies—it is an unresolved mystery how such magnetic fields can have been created in the early universe.

One logical possibility is that the magnetic fields were enhanced by the primordial period of , which is needed also to solve the flatness and horizon problem in the standard Big-Bang model, if the magnetic fields in this period had some new non-standard interactions with the inflaton particle. The inflaton particle is responsible for driving the period of primordial inflation.

But the problem is that magnetic fields generated during inflation have been believed to quickly be washed away by the subsequent ordinary expansion of the universe making successful inflationary magnetogenesis a challenge.

Recently the researchers Takeshi Kobayashi from International Centre for Theoretical Physics in Italy and Martin S. Sloth from University of Southern Denmark (the university in the region were H.C. Ørsted was born) have shown that due to Faraday's law of induction, the assumed evolution of electromagnetic fields after inflation is different than previously assumed if there are also strong primordial electric fields.

The work has been published in the journal Physical Review D.

"This opens a new door to our understanding of the origin of cosmic magnetic fields", says Martin S. Sloth, professor, CP3-Origins, Center for Cosmology and Particle Physics Phenomenology, University of Southern Denmark.

Explore further

Astrophysicists calculate the original magnetic field in our cosmic neighbourhood
More information: Takeshi Kobayashi et al, Early cosmological evolution of primordial electromagnetic fields, Physical Review D (2019). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevD.100.023524
Journal information: Physical Review D

Provided by University of Southern Denmark
Citation: New understanding of the evolution of cosmic electromagnetic fields (2019, October 15) retrieved 15 October 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-10-evolution-cosmic-electromagnetic-fields.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
247 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Difference between static and kinetic friction

26 minutes ago

How fast will two spinning weighted wheels propel a 7 lb cylinder?

5 hours ago

Top Theoretical Physicists

9 hours ago

Thermal Imaging of people and background temperature

14 hours ago

Time derivative jump of the electric/magnetic field

Oct 13, 2019

Science history, falling objects before Galileo

Oct 12, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Solon
5 hours ago
"..strong primordial electric fields."
Ya' don't say...
-4
Report Block
torbjorn_b_g_larsson
3 hours ago
This assumes that electric and magnetic fields exists while the much higher energy field of inflation exists, instead of being part of phase transitions as inflation ends and big bang heating occurs at the natural exit from inflation. That is not only less likely, the result they get is to reproduce the so far more successful post-inflationary magnetogenesis models [ https://arxiv.org...2561.pdf ].
-2
Report Block
Castrogiovanni
3 hours ago
"..strong primordial electric fields."
Ya' don't say...


And inflation.
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration