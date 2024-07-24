The University of Southern Denmark, with campuses located in the southwestern part of Denmark - i.e. Funen, Southern Jutland and Sealand - is a research and educational institution with deep regional roots and an international outlook. Reaching even further south, the university offers a number of joint programmes in co-operation with the University of Flensburg and the University of Kiel. Contacts with regional industries and the international scientific community are strong. The University of Southern Denmark (Syddansk Universitet) was formed in 1998 (but dates back to 1966) by the merger between Odense University (founded in 1966), Southern Denmark School of Business and Engineering and South Jutland University Centre. In 2006 it was decided to incorporate the Business School Centre in Slagelse (Handelshøjskolecentret Slagelse) and the National Institute of Public Health (Statens Institut for Folkesundhed) into the University of Southern Denmark per January 1, 2007.

Address Campusvej 55, Odense, Region of Southern Denmark, Denmark Website http://www.sdu.dk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Southern_Denmark

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

