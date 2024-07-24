The University of Southern Denmark, with campuses located in the southwestern part of Denmark - i.e. Funen, Southern Jutland and Sealand - is a research and educational institution with deep regional roots and an international outlook. Reaching even further south, the university offers a number of joint programmes in co-operation with the University of Flensburg and the University of Kiel. Contacts with regional industries and the international scientific community are strong. The University of Southern Denmark (Syddansk Universitet) was formed in 1998 (but dates back to 1966) by the merger between Odense University (founded in 1966), Southern Denmark School of Business and Engineering and South Jutland University Centre. In 2006 it was decided to incorporate the Business School Centre in Slagelse (Handelshøjskolecentret Slagelse) and the National Institute of Public Health (Statens Institut for Folkesundhed) into the University of Southern Denmark per January 1, 2007.

Address
Campusvej 55, Odense, Region of Southern Denmark, Denmark
Website
http://www.sdu.dk/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Southern_Denmark

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed

University of Southern Denmark

Researchers thwart resistant bacteria's strategy

Antibiotic resistant bacteria are experts in evolving new strategies to avoid being killed by antibiotics. One such bacterium is Pseudomonas aeruginosa, which is naturally found in soil and water, but also hospitals, nursing ...

Cell & Microbiology

Jul 1, 2024

0

69

The medicine of the future could be artificial life forms

Creating artificial life is a recurring theme in both science and popular literature, where it conjures images of creeping slime creatures with malevolent intentions, or super-cute designer pets. At the same time, the question ...

Bio & Medicine

Oct 5, 2023

0

21

page 1 from 16