Physical Review D (PRD), a leading journal in elementary particle physics, field theory, gravitation, and cosmology, appears monthly in two sections, D1 and D15: D1 covers experimental and theoretical particle physics as well as phenomenological aspects of quantum field theory. D15 covers gravitation, cosmology, astroparticle physics, formal aspects of the theory of particles and fields, and related areas.

Physical Review D

In neutrinos, quantum entanglement leads to shared flavor

Neutrinos are the "ghost particles" in the Standard Model of Particle Physics. This is because they interact weakly with ordinary matter. An interesting property of neutrinos is that they can change their identities or "flavors" ...

General Physics

Aug 5, 2024

0

40

Theory and experiment combine to shine a new light on proton spin

Nuclear physicists have long been working to reveal how the proton gets its spin. Now, a new method that combines experimental data with state-of-the-art calculations has revealed a more detailed picture of spin contributions ...

General Physics

May 24, 2024

4

1047

How NASA's Roman mission will hunt for primordial black holes

Astronomers have discovered black holes ranging from a few times the sun's mass to tens of billions. Now a group of scientists has predicted that NASA's Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope could find a class of "featherweight" ...

Astronomy

May 7, 2024

0

148

