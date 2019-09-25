September 25, 2019

Video: Astronaut's climate message

by European Space Agency

space
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Astronauts on the International Space Station have a unique and incredible view of Earth. However, they also see its fragility and the impact we as humans have on the world around us.

In this message addressed to leaders at the UN Climate Summit in New York, ESA astronaut Luca Parmitano communicates the need to act now and work together to stop and protect the future of our planet. The race is on, but it is a race we can win. The future is in our hands.

Luca was launched to the International Space Station for his second mission known as Beyond on 20 July 2019. On 2 October he will become the third European and first ever Italian Space Station Commander.

Credit: ESA/NASA

Explore further

Russian capsule carrying 3 docks with space station (Update)
Provided by European Space Agency
Citation: Video: Astronaut's climate message (2019, September 25) retrieved 25 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-video-astronaut-climate-message.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Is there more to red shift than we think?

4 hours ago

On asteroids and impact events

10 hours ago

What Happens to a Dead Galaxy's Mass?

12 hours ago

Anyone else thought the Moon last night was cool?

Sep 23, 2019

Is J0740 6620 an eclipsing system?

Sep 23, 2019

What explains the Luna impact gap?

Sep 23, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration