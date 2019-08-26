International Space Station crew relocates Soyuz capsule
The crew of the International Space Station has successfully relocated a Soyuz space capsule to another docking port to facilitate the rendezvous with another spacecraft.
The maneuver followed Saturday's failed docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft. The docking attempt was aborted due to a suspected glitch linked to an automated control system on board the space station. Another attempt will be made Tuesday.
On Monday, Alexander Skvortsov of Russia's Roscosmos space agency, NASA's Drew Morgan and Luca Parmitano of the European Space Agency donned spacesuits and climbed into the Soyuz MS-13 space capsule serving as a lifeboat at the station to steer it to another docking port.
The maneuver is intended to facilitate Tuesday's repeat docking attempt of the Soyuz MS-14 that carries a Russian humanoid robot called Fedor.
