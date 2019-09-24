September 24, 2019

Why there's no such thing as a 'responsible dog owner'

by University of Liverpool

dog
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Dog welfare campaigns that tell people to be "responsible owners" don't help to promote behavior change, a new University of Liverpool report suggests.

Dog owners interviewed for a study published in Anthrozoös all considered themselves to be responsible owners, despite there being great variation in key aspects of their dog-owning behavior.

"Policy and campaigning messages related to and welfare tend to focus on the concept of being a responsible owner. However, while 'responsible dog ownership' has considerable appeal as a concept, how it is perceived and interpreted has not been studied in depth," explains lead researcher Dr. Carri Westgarth, a dog behavior expert at the University of Liverpool.

In order to better understand beliefs and views about responsibility in dog ownership the researchers carried out in-depth interviews with dog-owning households and shorter interviews with dog owners while walking their dogs or representing their breed at a dog show. Dr. Westgarth, who has two dogs herself, also reflected on her own experiences and on her many conversations with other owners over the years.

The interviews focused on dog walking, an issue perceived to be a component of responsible dog ownership, as well as often discussing other aspects of campaign messages, such as dog fouling, aggression and neutering.

Dr. Westgarth said: "It's clear from our research that responsible dog ownership means different things to different people at different times. It emerges from a blurred intersection of the needs of dogs, owners, and others, where often the dog comes first.

"Dog owners do what they perceive to be best for their individual dog, even if this goes against general advice given such as how often dogs need walking, or neutering campaigns.

"Yet this perception may be different to what others feel is best for that dog, or how people who are impacted by the dog want the dog and their owner to behave.

"Therefore, simply telling owners that they should 'be responsible' is of limited use as a message to promote behavior change because they already believe that they are. Any educational messages for dog owners need to be specific what they want owners to do and explain why that is in the best interest of the dog that they love so much."

The report authors say that further research is now required in order to understand the implications for wider aspects of responsible dog ownership practices.

Explore further

Dog owners more likely to meet weekly exercise targets
More information: Carri Westgarth et al. The Responsible Dog Owner: The Construction of Responsibility, Anthrozoös (2019). DOI: 10.1080/08927936.2019.1645506
Provided by University of Liverpool
Citation: Why there's no such thing as a 'responsible dog owner' (2019, September 24) retrieved 24 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-responsible-dog-owner.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Viruses in Vaccine that mutate and spread

11 hours ago

DNA is Held Together by a Watery Environment

18 hours ago

What does a good memory mean about the brain?

22 hours ago

How have scientists derived the gene sequences known today?

Sep 23, 2019

Autopiotherapy, etc. -- coined, or standard?

Sep 19, 2019

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

Sep 17, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration