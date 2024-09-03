The University of Liverpool was founded in 1881 and enjoys a solid reputation for its school of engineering, veterinary medicine and medicine. Today over 21,000 undergraduate, graduate, post-doctoral, on-line students and extension students make up the student body. The University of Liverpool has eight Nobel Laureates who have been associated with its university. It houses Centres of Excellence for research and recently expanded its global scope by opening an independent university in Suzhou, China in partnership with Xi'an Jiotong University. Researcher and press inquiries are welcome.

Address The University of Liverpool, Press Room, Liverpool L69 3BX Website https://www.liverpool.ac.uk/ Wikipedia http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Liverpool

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

Subscribe to rss feed