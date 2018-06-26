New research study could improve dog welfare

July 10, 2018, University of Bristol
Credit: University of Bristol

Academics from the University of Bristol's School of Veterinary Sciences are asking for dog owners to take part in a new research study that could help to improve dog welfare.

With a population of nine million, are the UK's most popular pet and 26 per cent of household's own dogs.

The study conducted by Ph.D. student Izzie Philpotts, and researchers at Bristol's Vet School, aims to improve their understanding of how best to look after dogs.

Dr. Nicola Rooney, Teaching Fellow in Animal Welfare and Behaviour at the University of Bristol's School of Veterinary Sciences, and one of the researchers on the project, said: "With dog ownership on the rise and dogs being the UK's favourite pet, we are keen to hear from about all aspects of their pet's life. We have completed similar research about rabbits and which produced some important findings. Now it's time to turn our attention to man's best friend – the dog.

"We want to know all about dog ownership practices such as, what breed or type of dog people have, how their dog behaves, reasons for getting a dog and what influences an owner's decision. We hope this will be the biggest survey of UK dog owners ever—so please help by sharing it."

By completing the survey, participants will also be given the opportunity to win £100 worth of Amazon vouchers.

To complete the survey please go to 'Dog owner survey' or for more information, contact Dr. Nicola Rooney on tel 0117 928 9469.

The of dog owners and their dog ownership practices is being led by a Ph.D. student at the University of Bristol.

The questionnaire will take approximately 30 minutes to complete and is designed to provide some insight into dog ownership.

All participants must currently own a dog, live in the UK and must be 18 years or over. All responses will remain anonymous.

The questionnaire will be open until Tuesday 31 August.

Sleeping sickness parasites camouflage themselves with sugar

July 10, 2018

It has long been known that the pathogens causing sleeping sickness evade the immune system by exchanging their surface proteins. But now scientists at the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ) have found an additional parasite ...

