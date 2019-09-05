September 5, 2019

Realistic robots get under Galapagos lizards' skin

by Springer

Realistic robots get under Galapagos lizards' skin

Male lava lizards are sensitive to the timing of their opponents' responses during contest displays, with quicker responses being perceived as more aggressive, a study in Behavioural Ecology and Sociobiology suggests.

To avoid injury from male-to-male contests, some animal species display behaviours such as color changes or sequences of movements that showcase body size and fighting ability. In lizards, one of the most recognised behaviours is the bobbing or pushup display.

Dr. David Clark at Alma College, US and colleagues investigated whether lizards would react more quickly and strongly to their opponent's bobbing display, if that display occurred immediately or with a delay following an initial challenge. The authors used remote-controlled realistic lizard robots made from hand carved wood, high resolution photos and latex limbs to simulate an opponent's reaction to a wild lizards' display.

The authors positioned lizard robots approximately 1-3m from 20 wild Galápagos Lava Lizards (Microlophus bivitattus) found on the island of San Cristóbal. After provoking an initial response by the native lizard, the researchers remotely activated the lizard to respond with a pre-set counter movement either immediately, or after a 30-second delay.

Adult male Microlophus bivittatus subject exhibiting dorsal crest erection and gular inflation as it performs a volley of signature displays in response to the conspecific male robot. Credit: Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s00265-019-2732-6

Dr. David Clark, the corresponding author of the study said: "We had hypothesized that our Lava Lizard subjects would respond differently if the robot responded immediately to their bobbing display than if the response from the robot was delayed. The results suggest that our hypothesis was correct. We found that an immediate response by the robot stimulated the wild lizard to respond more quickly and significantly more often than when the robot's response was delayed by 30 seconds."

The authors suggest that the live lizards may have perceived a rapid response from their robotic contestant as more aggressive than a delayed response. This ability to assess their contestant's level of aggression may help the lizard size up their competitor and may influence their decision to retreat or instigate a contest, helping them avoid disadvantageous injury.

Dr. Clark said: "Ours is the first study to use a lizard robot that interacts with wild subjects in real-time. Previous research in this area has used either pre-recorded video playback or robots with movements set on a "loop". The findings confirm that realistic robotic stimuli can be used to interact with animals, to communicate with them and even manipulate their behaviour. Our results further our understanding of how lava lizards communicate with each other in their ."

The authors say that bobbing display communication in could now be explored further by altering speeds, bobbing height and the distance between the robot and subject.

Explore further

Lizard species found to reduce head bobbing mating ritual when predators are around
More information: David L. Clark et al, Galápagos lava lizards (Microlophus bivittatus) respond dynamically to displays from interactive conspecific robots, Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology (2019). DOI: 10.1007/s00265-019-2732-6
Journal information: Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology , Behavioural Ecology and Sociobiology

Provided by Springer
Citation: Realistic robots get under Galapagos lizards' skin (2019, September 5) retrieved 5 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-realistic-robots-galapagos-lizards-skin.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Dog Brains have been Modified by Recent human Selection

9 hours ago

DNA of Gut Bacteria Scores Hits in Autism?!

Sep 03, 2019

Do ESCs produce a large array of proteins?

Sep 02, 2019

low level hand held lazer therapy for hair works?

Sep 02, 2019

Preparation of 1mg/ml BSA

Aug 31, 2019

Pigweed - with and without burrs

Aug 30, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration