Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering quantitative, empirical, and theoretical studies in the field of analysis of animal behavior at the levels of the individual, population, and community. The journal is abstracted and indexed in: According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 2.565. Official website

