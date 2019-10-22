Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology is a peer-reviewed scientific journal covering quantitative, empirical, and theoretical studies in the field of analysis of animal behavior at the levels of the individual, population, and community. The journal is abstracted and indexed in: According to the Journal Citation Reports, the journal has a 2010 impact factor of 2.565. Official website

Realistic robots get under Galapagos lizards' skin

Male lava lizards are sensitive to the timing of their opponents' responses during contest displays, with quicker responses being perceived as more aggressive, a study in Behavioural Ecology and Sociobiology suggests.

Sep 5, 2019

Fish bond when they eat the same food

Similar-smelling chemical cues could explain why some animals choose to live together with other species, according to new research from scientists at the University of Lincoln, UK. 

Mar 22, 2016

Parasitised fish pick sides

(Phys.org) —Fish with parasites attached to their heads have a stronger preference for left or right when facing a T-intersection, giving them an edge when it comes to escaping predators, research from The Australian National ...

Jun 3, 2013

Male bushcrickets are in charge when it comes to sex

All a question of timing: When bushcrickets mate, the male attaches a sticky package, the so-called spermatophore, to the female's abdomen. Alongside the sperm themselves, this 'bridal present' consists of a protein-rich ...

Dec 14, 2012

