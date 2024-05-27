Publisher
Springer Science+Business Media
History
1976-present
Website
http://www.springer.com/life+sciences/behavioural/journal/265
Impact factor
2.565 (2010)

Behavioral Ecology and Sociobiology

Orangutan male success not due to dominance alone, study finds

In primates, the biggest, bossiest males usually get to father the most offspring; and for a long time it was thought that this rule applied to orangutans too. Male orangutans openly compete; and it's the older males with ...

Plants & Animals

Dec 8, 2023

Brittle stars can learn just fine, even without a brain

We humans are fixated on big brains as a proxy for smarts. But headless animals called brittle stars have no brains at all and still manage to learn through experience, new research reveals.

Plants & Animals

Nov 30, 2023

Young frogs may camouflage selves as animal poo: study

The young offspring of a frog native to Southeast Asia display an "unusual color pattern", probably to camouflage themselves "as animal droppings" to escape predators, according to a study.

Plants & Animals

Oct 12, 2023

