September 18, 2019

Want to optimize sales performance? Reduce commissions on sales of popular items and provide sales incentives

by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences

car sale
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

According to new research published in the INFORMS journal Marketing Science, companies can improve sales performance when they adjust sales commissions for the sale of more popular items. Further, the researchers found that when companies provide incentives to the sales force, that is more cost-effective than offering consumers discount pricing. The research centered on automotive sales at the dealership level.

The study in this month's edition of the INFORMS journal Marketing Science is titled "A Salesforce-Driven Model of Consumer Choice," by Bicheng Yang of the University of British Columbia and Tat Chan and Raphael Thomadsen, both of Washington University in St. Louis.

The researchers examined how sales commissions as compensation influences total sales and which products consumers choose. To achieve this, they developed a model that took into account the decisions of both salespeople and consumers.

"The selling process is structurally modeled as a joint decision that involves two parties," said Thomadsen. "Although the consumer makes the final decision, the sales representative's decision of how much service effort to invest in each product also influences the consumer's choice."

The researchers conducted their research using data from a in Japan, combined with comprehensive and global literature research.

"Our research showed us that not only do have certain product preferences, but sales representatives and their incentivization through commissions has a powerful impact on sales performance," continued Thomadsen. "Our findings shed some light on how companies can strike the right balance to optimize sales."

Explore further

Bad marketing encourages consumers to opt for lower-quality products
Journal information: Marketing Science

Provided by Institute for Operations Research and the Management Sciences
Citation: Want to optimize sales performance? Reduce commissions on sales of popular items and provide sales incentives (2019, September 18) retrieved 18 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-optimize-sales-commissions-popular-items.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
2 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Question About Electric Aircraft Propulsion

Aug 01, 2019

A few questions about Potential Energy

Aug 01, 2019

Test a cheap Surge Protector Power Strip (US 110V)?

Aug 01, 2019

What do they mean when they say something is so many light years away

Aug 01, 2019

Is the concept of "wave function collapse" obsolete?

Aug 01, 2019

Graduate Quantum as an Undergrad

Aug 01, 2019

More from Physics Forums | Science Articles, Homework Help, Discussion

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration