April 26, 2019

California governor signs internet sales tax law

tax
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

California's Democratic governor has signed a law requiring companies like Amazon and eBay to collect sales taxes on behalf of some out-of-state sellers.

The law comes after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled last year states can collect from companies even if the company is based outside of the state's borders.

After the ruling, existing required sellers with at least $100,000 of sales in California to register as a retailer and collect taxes. The law Gov. Gavin Newsom signed on Thursday requires companies like Amazon and eBay to collect the taxes on behalf of those retailers, but only if they have at least $500,000 of annual sales in California.

State officials predict the law will generate an extra $759 million in state and local taxes by 2021.

Explore further

High court won't hear challenge to internet sales tax law

© 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Citation: California governor signs internet sales tax law (2019, April 26) retrieved 26 April 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-04-california-governor-internet-sales-tax.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Specifying a hydraulic pump and motor for a class project

7 hours ago

How is mass flow rate a force?

Apr 24, 2019

Do petroleum engineers struggle with ethical dilemmas?

Apr 23, 2019

What's happening to Boeing's production?

Apr 23, 2019

Relationship between speed and flow

Apr 22, 2019

Running multiple studies in COMSOL

Apr 17, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration