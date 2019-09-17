September 17, 2019

Northern France was already inhabited more than 650,000 years ago

by CNRS

northern france
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

The first evidence of human occupation in northern France has been put back by 150,000 years, thanks to the findings of a team of scientists from the CNRS and the Musée National d'Histoire Naturelle at the emblematic site of Moulin Quignon in the department of the Somme. The site, now located in the gardens of a housing estate in Abbeville, was rediscovered in 2017 after falling into oblivion for over 150 years.

More than 260 flint objects, including 5 bifaces or , dating from 650,000 to 670,000 years ago, have been uncovered in sands and gravel deposited by the river Somme about 30 metres above the current valley.

This also makes Moulin Quignon the oldest in north-western Europe where bifaces have been found. The discovery confirms the central position of the Somme Valley in current debates about Europe's oldest settlements.

The study was published on 11 September 2019 in the online journal Scientific Reports.

Explore further

What the cranium of oldest human ancestor would have looked like
More information: Pierre Antoine et al. The earliest evidence of Acheulian occupation in Northwest Europe and the rediscovery of the Moulin Quignon site, Somme valley, France, Scientific Reports (2019). DOI: 10.1038/s41598-019-49400-w
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by CNRS
Citation: Northern France was already inhabited more than 650,000 years ago (2019, September 17) retrieved 17 September 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-09-northern-france-inhabited-years.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
64 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do I keep finding more new rocks in my garden year after year?

3 hours ago

Asteriod collision 65 million years ago in the Mexican Gulf

5 hours ago

North Magnetic Pole wandering away

Sep 10, 2019

What is a "lumachelic limestone"?

Sep 09, 2019

Hurricane Rotations

Sep 08, 2019

Is a 10.0 earthquake actually possible?

Sep 08, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration