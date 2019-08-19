August 19, 2019

Robotic tool operations bring in-space refueling closer to reality

by Vanessa Lloyd And Peter Jacobs, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

Robotic Tool Operations Bring In-Space Refueling Closer to Reality
Robotic Refueling Mission 3’s Multi-Function Tool 2, operated by Dextre, demonstrates robotic refueling operations on the outside of space station. Credit: NASA

NASA's Robotic Refueling Mission 3 (RRM3) completed an initial set of tool operations, bringing the idea of using water ice or methane from other worlds as fuel for spacecraft one step closer to reality. The ability to store and transfer cryogens (super-cold hydrogen, oxygen and methane) will help spacecraft journey father into our solar system and beyond.

The successful operations demonstrated the first of three tools designed by the Satellite Servicing Projects Division to robotically transfer liquid methane from one tank to another in . Operated by space station's Dextre robot, the Multi-function Tool 2 unstowed the cryogen coupler adapter and inserted it into the cryogen coupler adapter port. This operation would make it possible to then transfer cryogenic fuel using the remaining RRM3 tools. Additional RRM3 tool operations will be carried out later this year.

RRM3 launched to the International Space Station in December 2018. While the mission is no longer capable of transferring liquid due to a hardware issue in April, it has achieved several objectives. RRM3 demonstrated the longest storage of a cryogen without loss due to a process called boil off. Boil off is a loss of fluid that occurs when the cryogen is not maintained at a low enough temperature. Special coolers within RRM3 kept the liquid cold for four months.

Robotic Tool Operations Bring In-Space Refueling Closer to Reality
The RRM3 team manages operations from the Goddard Satellite Servicing Control Center at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, MD. Credit: NASA/Taylor Mickal

Explore further

NASA to launch new refueling mission, helping spacecraft live longer and journey farther
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: Robotic tool operations bring in-space refueling closer to reality (2019, August 19) retrieved 19 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-robotic-tool-in-space-refueling-closer.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why Jupiter, Saturn and the Sun have a distinctive and sharp boundary?

1 hour ago

New source of space radiation

Aug 17, 2019

Distance using Cepheid variables

Aug 15, 2019

Are black holes actually holes?

Aug 15, 2019

If you could see gravity what do you think it would it look like?

Aug 14, 2019

What would it be like on Earth if it were not a sphere?

Aug 14, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration