August 6, 2019

NASA sees Flossie now a remnant low pressure area

by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA sees Flossie now a remnant low pressure area
On August 6, 2019 at 4:40 a.m. EDT (0840 UTC), the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite showed strongest thunderstorms in the remnants of Flossie were fragmented northeast of the Hawaiian Islands. There cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

Former Hurricane Flossie was nothing more than a remnant low pressure area early on Tuesday, August 6. Infrared imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite found just a few scattered areas of cold clouds in thunderstorms in the remnants, now northeast of the Hawaiian Islands.

NASA's Aqua satellite uses to analyze the strength of storms by providing temperature information about the system's . The strongest thunderstorms that reach high into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

On August 6 at 4:40 a.m. EDT (0840 UTC), the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared data on Flossie.

MODIS found just a few scattered areas of cold clouds in thunderstorms in the remnants, northeast of the Hawaiian Islands. Those thunderstorms had cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius).

The NHC issued the final advisory on Flossie at 11 p.m. EDT on Aug. 5 (0300 UTC on Aug. 6). At that time, center of Post-Tropical Cyclone Flossie was located near latitude 20.8 degrees North and longitude 154.6 degrees West. That's about 85 miles (135 km) north-northeast of Hilo, Hawaii. The post-tropical cyclone is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph (19 kph). A gradual turn toward the north-northwest is expected until dissipation on Wednesday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts.

Flossie is expected to gradually degenerate over the next day or so and dissipate by Wednesday.

Explore further

NASA finds one small area of strong storms left in fading Flossie
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA sees Flossie now a remnant low pressure area (2019, August 6) retrieved 6 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-nasa-flossie-remnant-pressure-area.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mathematical Model finds Acoustic Signal that May Predict Earthquakes

Aug 01, 2019

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 29, 2019

Coal vs Oil formation?

Jul 28, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 26, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 23, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration