July 25, 2019

NASA finds one burst of energy in weakening Depression Dalila

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds one burst of energy in weakening Depression Dalila
On July 25 at 5:20 a.m. EDT (0920 UTC), the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite showed strongest storms in Dalila were in a small area north of the center. There cloud top temperatures were as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

Infrared imagery from NASA's Aqua satellite found just a small area of cold clouds in thunderstorms within weakening Tropical Depression Dalila, enough to maintain it as a tropical cyclone.

NASA's Aqua satellite uses to analyze the strength of storms by providing temperature information about the system's clouds. The strongest thunderstorms that reach high into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

On July 25 at 5:20 a.m. EDT (0920 UTC), the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Aqua satellite gathered infrared data on Dalila. There was still a small area of strong thunderstorms with cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius). The National Hurricane Center or NHC noted, "Dalila is still technically a tropical cyclone based on the development of new convection within 70-75 nautical miles northeast of the center." That development was enough to maintain its classification as a tropical cyclone.

The NHC said, "At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Dalila was located near latitude 21.6 degrees north and longitude 120.4 degrees west. That's about 675 miles (1,090 km) west of the southern tip of Baja California, Mexico. The depression is moving toward the northwest near 6 mph (9 kph) and this motion is expected to continue this morning. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 millibars. Maximum sustained winds remain near 30 mph (45 kph) with higher gusts.

Weakening is forecast during the next couple of days, and Dalila is expected to become a post-tropical remnant low later today.

Explore further

NASA finds depression strengthen into Tropical Storm Dalila
More information: www.nhc.noaa.gov
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds one burst of energy in weakening Depression Dalila (2019, July 25) retrieved 25 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-nasa-energy-weakening-depression-dalila.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
7 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

19 hours ago

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

22 hours ago

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 23, 2019

Tidal effects on long lakes

Jul 23, 2019

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

Jul 23, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 18, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration