NASA finds one small area of strong storms left in fading Flossie

Although Flossie is not expected to make landfall, its center will stay over the Central Pacific and pass close enough to the Hawaiian Island chain to bring ocean swells and rainfall. NOAA's National Hurricane Center (NHC) said, "Swells generated by Flossie will continue to affect portions of the main Hawaiian Islands during the next day or two, producing dangerous surf conditions along east and southeast facing shores."

In addition, moisture associated with Flossie will spread over portions of the main Hawaiian Islands on Monday, bringing the potential for heavy rainfall. Total rainfall amounts of 1 to 4 inches are expected, with localized higher amounts.

NASA's Terra satellite uses infrared light to analyze the strength of storms by providing temperature information about the system's clouds. The strongest thunderstorms that reach high into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

On Aug. 5 at 4 a.m. EDT (0800 UTC), the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite gathered infrared data on Flossie, now weakened to a depression. The one small area of strong storms was northeast of the center where thunderstorms had cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius).

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Flossie was located near latitude 19.4 degrees north and longitude 151.3 degrees west. The depression is moving toward the west-northwest near 15 mph (24 kph). Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 kph) with higher gusts. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1009 millibars.

NHC said, "Weakening is forecast during the next couple days, with Flossie becoming a post-tropical remnant low Monday or Monday night, and dissipating on Tuesday, August 6."

More information: For updated forecasts, visit: For updated forecasts, visit: http://www.nhc.noaa.gov