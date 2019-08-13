August 13, 2019

Microbes have adapted to live on food that is hundreds of years old

by University of Tennessee at Knoxville

deep ocean
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Microbial communities living in deep aquatic sediments have adapted to survive on degraded organic matter, according to a study published in Applied and Environmental Microbiology and coauthored by professors at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

"There are living in deep ocean sediments eating carbon, like proteins and carbohydrates, that is hundreds of years old," said Andrew Steen, lead author of the study and assistant professor of environmental geology at UT. "However, we don't know much about how those microbes eat that old, poor-quality food."

Understanding how these microorganisms function on low-quality foods at a very slow pace could have future uses in such as a technology that could slow down cell metabolism in human organs so they can survive longer during a transplant process.

"It could also aid in preserving underground microbes that play a role in , a key process in the fight against climate change," said Steen.

To better understand how these microorganisms access this food, researchers tested different types of peptidases— that work to degrade proteins—in from the White Oak River estuary in North Carolina.

"These microbes live incredibly slow lives, with cells multiplying somewhere between every 10 years and every 10,000 years, but we aren't sure how," said Steen. "Our work shows that those microbes are living the same way any other microbe does, just way more slowly and with some improved ability to eat the low-quality food in their environment."

The data collected by the researchers represented about 275 years of sediment deposition from the White Oak River estuary. Using DNA analysis of the microbes in these sediments, and by measuring peptidases, researchers evaluated how these microorganisms metabolize with little access to fresh .

Organic carbon buried in aquatic sediments is a long-term sink for , and about 40 percent of organic carbon burial occurs in estuaries and deltaic systems. Steen's study gives insight into how these subsurface microbial communities begin the process of degrading organic carbon in such environments.

"Our study shows that, in some sense, subsurface microbes are happy to be where they are—or at least they're well adapted to a terrible environment," said Steen.

Explore further

For zombie microbes, deep-sea buffet is just out of reach
More information: Andrew D. Steen et al, Kinetics and identities of extracellular peptidases in subsurface sediments of the White Oak River Estuary, NC, Applied and Environmental Microbiology (2019). DOI: 10.1128/AEM.00102-19
Journal information: Applied and Environmental Microbiology

Provided by University of Tennessee at Knoxville
Citation: Microbes have adapted to live on food that is hundreds of years old (2019, August 13) retrieved 13 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-microbes-food-hundreds-years.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
21 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Hard Wiring of Animal Behaviors

Aug 04, 2019

Dialysate flow rate when pulling through a jug

Aug 02, 2019

The "randomness" of evolution

Jul 28, 2019

Need Tips and Tricks on plate-reading Lycopene production of E.coli

Jul 28, 2019

Ice Cream or Chocolates

Jul 25, 2019

Postterm pregnancies

Jul 24, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration