The University of Tennessee (also referred to as the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, UT Knoxville or UT) is a public land-grant university headquartered at Knoxville, Tennessee, United States. Founded in 1794, it is the flagship institution of the statewide University of Tennessee system with nine undergraduate colleges and eleven graduate colleges and hosts almost 28,000 students from all 50 states and more than 100 foreign countries. In its 2011 ranking of universities, U.S. News & World Report ranked UTK at 104th of all national universities and public institutions of higher learning. Its ties to Oak Ridge National Laboratory, established under UT President Andrew Holt and continued under the UT-Battelle partnership, allow for considerable research opportunities for faculty and students. Also affiliated with the University are the Howard H. Baker, Jr. Center for Public Policy, the University of Tennessee Anthropological Research Facility, and the University of Tennessee Arboretum, which occupies 250 acres (1.0 km) of nearby Oak Ridge and features hundreds of species of plants indigenous to the region.

Address
800 Andy Holt Tower, Knoxville, Tennessee, United States of America 37996
Website
http://www.utk.edu/
Wikipedia
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/University_of_Tennessee

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

The class where video games meet history

Tore Olsson put his students in touch with American history through his popular and award-winning class "Red Dead America: Exploring America's Violent Past Through the Hit Video Games." Now this engagement has reached beyond ...

Education

Jan 10, 2024

0

8

PhD student bioengineers potato plant to detect gamma radiation

A researcher at the University of Tennessee Herbert College of Agriculture has developed a potato plant that can detect gamma radiation, providing reliable indications of harmful radiation levels without complex monitoring ...

Molecular & Computational biology

Nov 17, 2023

0

129

Discovery puts a magnetic spin on neuromorphic computing

The word "fractals" might inspire images of psychedelic colors spiraling into infinity in a computer animation. An invisible, but powerful and useful, version of this phenomenon exists in the realm of dynamic magnetic fractal ...

Condensed Matter

Aug 28, 2023

0

261

Team develops new method to determine flaws in rubber

A new method to ensure consistency and quality in rubber manufacturing, developed by a research team from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, and Eastman, is likely to show real-world impact on material sustainability ...

Materials Science

Oct 28, 2022

0

32

