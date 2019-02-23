Why toxic methylmercury production increased in a Great Lakes estuary

February 25, 2019, US Department of Energy
Why toxic methylmercury production increased in a Great Lakes estuary
In freshwater wetlands of the Great Lakes region, mercury accumulation in plants poses a significant human health concern. In a 2018 study, researchers showed the influence of wetland vegetation in regulating mercury toxicity in a Great Lakes estuary. Credit: US Department of Energy

Forest fires, coal use, and other activities emit mercury. Wetland microbes turn it into a neurotoxin. In freshwater wetlands of the Great Lakes region, a team showed the influence of wetland vegetation in regulating mercury toxicity. They also showed that enhanced production of toxic mercury in certain vegetated areas is associated with three factors: (1) degradation of dissolved organic matter, which comes from decomposing plants and other sources, (2) a shift in the microbial community toward fermentative microbes (like those used in bread making), and (3) changes in the microbiome structure toward Clostridia species.

Mercury in wetlands becomes toxic methylmercury due to a primarily microbial process known as methylation. Historically, fermenting microbes weren't thought to influence this process. This study shows they do along with other factors. The findings offer insight into conditions that lead to toxic methylmercury production. Such insights could help improve monitoring for mercury contamination in estuaries (where the tide meets stream) in the Great Lakes.

In this study, the team used anoxic microcosms with sediments from nearshore areas of Lake Superior's St. Louis River Estuary. The sediments contain a legacy of mercury contamination from shipping and industry. The team's research revealed a greater relative capacity for mercury methylation in vegetated sediments compared to non-vegetated ones. However, they also showed that mercury cycling in nutrient-poor non-vegetated sediments is susceptible to dissolved organic matter inputs in the form of plant leachate. Dissolved organic matter regulates methylmercury production because its chemical interactions change the bioavailability of mercury and support the growth of specific types of microbial communities. With leachate added, these non-vegetated microcosms produced substantially more methylmercury than un-amended microcosms. Also, these microcosms showed a marked increase in species of bacterial Clostridia.

Clostridia have the genetic potential to methylate mercury but have not been considered among the primary microbes responsible for . These microbes ferment recalcitrant . In addition to their increased abundance, an analysis of their metabolism suggested an increase in fermentation related to methylmercury production. Metagenomic analysis supported both an increase in Clostridia and fermentation.

Explore further: Clarifying rates of methylmercury production

More information: Emily B. Graham et al. Oligotrophic wetland sediments susceptible to shifts in microbiomes and mercury cycling with dissolved organic matter addition, PeerJ (2018). DOI: 10.7717/peerj.4575

Related Stories

Clarifying rates of methylmercury production

December 19, 2018

While volcanoes and forest fires release mercury, they are relatively small sources compared to the combustion of coal, oil, and other fuels. Mercury is toxic. Microbes turn mercury into a neurotoxin called methylmercury. ...

Wildfire ash could trap mercury

December 5, 2018

In the summers of 2017 and 2018, heat waves and drought conditions spawned hundreds of wildfires in the western U.S. And in November, two more devastating wildfires broke out in California, scorching thousands of acres of ...

Recommended for you

A faster method to read quantum memory

February 25, 2019

The potential computing revolution that quantum computers have long promised is based on their weird property called superposition. Namely, qubits can take both logical states 0 and 1 simultaneously, on top of any value in ...

Graphite offers up new quantum surprise

February 25, 2019

Researchers at The University of Manchester in the UK, led by Dr. Artem Mishchenko, Prof Volodya Fal'ko and Prof Andre Geim, have discovered the quantum Hall effect in bulk graphite—a layered crystal consisting of stacked ...

High CO2 levels can destabilize marine layer clouds

February 25, 2019

At high enough atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2) concentrations, Earth could reach a tipping point where marine stratus clouds become unstable and disappear, triggering a spike in global warming, according to a new modeling ...

Ancient rocks provide clues to Earth's early history

February 25, 2019

Oxygen in the form of the oxygen molecule (O2), produced by plants and vital for animals, is thankfully abundant in Earth's atmosphere and oceans. Researchers studying the history of O2 on Earth, however, know that it was ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.