August 28, 2019 report

Model: Drastic ash tree dieback in U.K. unless breeding program instituted

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

ash tree
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Matthew Evans, a biology professor at the University of Hong Kong, has created a computer model that shows the likely impact of dieback disease on ash trees in the U.K. In his paper published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, he describes the model and what he believes resource managers can do to reduce the loss of trees.

Ash dieback is caused by the fungus Hymenoscyphus fraxineus—infections result in stretched-out, diamond-shaped scars on , leaf loss and crown dieback. It tends to kill young in short order—older die after several seasons. Ash dieback disease was first seen in in Poland in 1992. After that, it spread across many parts of Europe and made its way to Britain in 2012. Since that time, it has been slowly killing one of the most abundant trees in the U.K. Prior research has shown that approximately 1 percent of ash trees are immune to dieback infections, suggesting the trees might survive if left alone. In this new effort, Evans created a to predict whether this might be the case.

The model shows that over the course of a century, ash dieback disease would destroy most of the ash trees in Britain (approximately 95 percent)—but not all. He suggests that it is possible the trees could survive the fungal invasion, but also that breeding programs could prevent such devastation. He notes that the reason the immune trees would not simply take over those that are not immune is partly because of the way they reproduce—they produce seeds that drop from the tree as little helicopters, which are carried to distant places by the wind. But the trees they produce have only a 50-50 chance of immunity to the because the other parent would likely not be immune. Evans suggests breeding programs that ensure both parents are immune to the disease could prove to be beneficial by increasing the population of immune trees much more quickly than would happen naturally.

Explore further

Analysis estimates mortality from fungal infections of ash trees
More information: Matthew R. Evans. Will natural resistance result in populations of ash trees remaining in British woodlands after a century of ash dieback disease?, Royal Society Open Science (2019). DOI: 10.1098/rsos.190908
Journal information: Royal Society Open Science

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Model: Drastic ash tree dieback in U.K. unless breeding program instituted (2019, August 28) retrieved 28 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-drastic-ash-tree-dieback-uk.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
9 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

The Higher Dimensional Analysis of Embryonic Development

9 hours ago

Are Essential Oils Effective?

10 hours ago

PFAS Detectors and Eliminations

12 hours ago

How many G forces did I experience during my head hit?

13 hours ago

Which method is best for GCL assay and Why?

22 hours ago

Preparation of 1mg/ml BSA

Aug 26, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Anonym705631
12 minutes ago

I am making a good MONEY (500$ to 700$ / hr )online on my Ipad .Last month my pay check of nearly 30 k$.This online work is like draw straight-arrow and earn not go to office.I do not claim to be others,I just work.You will call yourself after doing this JOB,It's a REAL job.Will be very lucky to refer to this WEBSITE.Ihope,you can find something,Simply go to the below SITE.GOOD LUCK◐◐★★★★COPY THIS WEBSITE★★★★
HERE☛ .www.98steps.com
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration