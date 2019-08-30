August 30, 2019 report

Using a bank analysis tool to make predictions about a national or global financial crisis

by Bob Yirka , Phys.org

Using a bank analysis tool to make predictions about a national or global financial crisis
Probability of crisis (%): United States. Reproduced with permission from Annu. Rev. Financ. Econ. 10, 125–152 (2018)., copyright 2019 by Annual Reviews. Credit: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1903879116

Two economics professor have modified a commonly used bank assessment tool to make predictions about a national or global financial crisis. In their paper published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, Nobel Laureate Robert Engle and Tianyue Ruan of the National University of Singapore describe how they modified the tool and what it revealed.

Recent news has included reports of an impending . But thus far, most arguments for it are based more on assumptions and gut feelings rather than science. To fill that void, Engle and Ruan used a well-tested economic called SRISK—it was developed as a means for testing the soundness of a bank during rough economic times.

SRISK works by using to measure things like capital shortfalls during times of economic stress. To apply it at a national level, the researchers used it on a number of important financial institutions such as Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley. They also added stock market trend information. Output from the tool was therefore an aggregate of scores that together provided some degree of warning of an economic downturn.

To test the tool, the researchers used data from the last recession (starting in 2007) and found that it very accurately showed what happened after the housing loan crises (in the U.S.) and the subsequent downturn. They found that it also showed very clearly how interconnected the world is today—as the crises grew in the U.S., other countries began to feel the effects, and soon experienced a recession, as well.

The researchers report that they found no indication of an imminent downturn, much less a recession. But they also note that the SRISK tool was designed to function as a short-term analysis tool. The economic fortunes of a country, or the world, for that matter, can turn around very quickly, they note, as occurred during the last recession.

Explore further

The 2008 recession associated with greater decline in mortality in Europe
More information: Robert F. Engle et al. Measuring the probability of a financial crisis, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1903879116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

© 2019 Science X Network

Citation: Using a bank analysis tool to make predictions about a national or global financial crisis (2019, August 30) retrieved 30 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-bank-analysis-tool-national-global.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
85 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mathematic Definitions and Ideas

2 hours ago

The solution to a cubic equation

4 hours ago

Binomial theorem with more than 2 terms

20 hours ago

How would one calculate the distance and bearing of a signal source?

Aug 28, 2019

Math Challenge - November 2018

Aug 26, 2019

Riddles and Puzzles: Extend the following to a valid equation

Aug 25, 2019

More from General Math

User comments

Anonym151810
3 hours ago
My last month's online earning was $17593 just by doing an easy job online. Easiest home based online job to earn extra dollars every month just by doing work for maximum 2 to 3 hrs a day. I have joined this job about 3 months ago and in my first month i have made $12k+ easily without any special online experience. Everybody on this earth can get this job today and start making cash online by just follow details on this website..........
HERE → www.prizebest.com
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration