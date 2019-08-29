August 29, 2019

The art of worming through tight spaces

by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich

The art of worming through tight spaces
Credit: Christoph Hohmann (LMU München)

How active matter, such as assemblages of bacterial or epithelial cells, manages to expand into narrow spaces largely depends on their growth dynamics, as LMU physicists demonstrate in a newly published study.

Biological forms of active matter, such as or sheets of , are often found in confined microspaces. Working out how such systems colonize their environment and extend their range by invading new territories will enhance our understanding of many of the normal functions and disease states observed in higher organisms. In cooperation with Dr. Amin Doostmohammadi (University of Oxford), LMU physicists Felix Kempf and Professor Erwin Frey have now demonstrated with the aid of that cell collectives exhibit a variety of motility patterns as they approach and pass through local constrictions. The authors of the new study go on to show that the pattern adopted depends on the level of active motility that develops at the leading edge of the assemblage. The findings appear in the journal Soft Matter.

Several previous publications had suggested that the collective motions of biological matter are influenced by the nature of the terrain in which such systems find themselves. In particular, in-vitro experiments carried out with epithelial and , and with mixtures consisting of isolated intracellular biofilaments and molecular motors, have revealed that spatial boundaries have a significant impact on motility. "So far, this type of research has concentrated primarily on the interactions between the shape of the obstacle employed and the motile activity of the particles concerned," says Kempf, the lead author of the new paper. However, in most of these systems, the number of particles does not remain constant. Under , epithelial or bacterial divide at regular intervals and, when confined in capillary tubes, they form an advancing invasion front. Therefore, in order to understand how these patterns form and evolve, it is necessary to take the growth dynamics of these systems into account. Kempf and colleagues used computer simulations to explore the effects of this factor.

They observed three fundamentally distinct modes of invasion, which can be distinguished on the basis of the overall activity of the growing system and the behavior of the invasion front as it approaches the constriction. If the level of motile activity is low, the invasion front retains its smooth and sharply defined outline as it advances at a constant speed. At higher levels of activity, the leading edge takes on an irregular outline. Finally, once the activity level exceeds a certain threshold, small clusters of cells detach from the advancing front, which can then worm their way through the narrow gap. The simulations also enabled the researchers to characterize the processes that drive the transitions observed as the invasion front evolves, and to quantify their impact on the speed with which the cells advanced into the ever more confined space. "These findings make a significant contribution to our understanding of active matter, and have several implications that can be tested in future experiments," says Kempf.

Explore further

Spatial confinement modulates cell velocity in collective migration
More information: Felix Kempf et al. Active matter invasion, Soft Matter (2019). DOI: 10.1039/C9SM01210A
Journal information: Soft Matter

Provided by Ludwig Maximilian University of Munich
Citation: The art of worming through tight spaces (2019, August 29) retrieved 29 August 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-08-art-worming-tight-spaces.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Which ray diagram is correct for a Compound microscope?

7 hours ago

My cloud chamber didn't make any tracks...

11 hours ago

Have you ever heard of the term "magnetic spectrum"

16 hours ago

Real image of a sawtooth standing wave in a musical string?

Aug 28, 2019

Velocity map imaging

Aug 27, 2019

What causes flux to suck-in solder?

Aug 27, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration