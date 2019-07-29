July 29, 2019

Tracer galaxies probe the cosmic background

by Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

Tracer galaxies probe the cosmic background
A photo of the South Pole Telescope (SPT) in winter, showing the featureless horizon of the high Antarctic Plateau. Astronomers have used data from the SPT, the Dark Energy Survey and the Planck mission to unravel the structure of the universe from the way light from distant galaxies has been perturbed. Credit: The SPT collaboration

The universe, perhaps surprisingly, is not comprised of galaxies randomly distributed throughout space; that is, it is not very homogeneous. Instead, its galaxies are clustered into distinct structures, typically gigantic filaments separated by vast voids—the "large-scale structure (LSS)," an architecture whose discovery and mappings were pioneered by CfA astronomers about thirty years ago. Astronomers since have combined LSS maps with results from the cosmic microwave background radiation (CMBR) and ideas about the inflationary big bang to assemble a remarkably consistent picture of the universe, its origins and its evolution.

Mysteries remain, for example dark matter, which is also expected to gather in large-scale structures. CfA astronomers David James and Tony Stark were members of a large international team that used photons from galaxies in the ("tracer galaxies") to probe the LSS in more detail. As these photons traverse the on their way to us, their paths are perturbed by the gravitational influences of the LSS, including in particular the effects of gravitational lensing. The apparent placements of young galaxies as projected on the sky and their statistical distributions are sensitive both to the current and the evolving geometry and structure of matter in the universe.

The astronomers recognized that although the details of the projected are extremely complex, using the ratios of some parameters could obviate some uncertainties, enabling them to obtain important constraints on the current models of cosmic evolution. The team combined observations from the Dark Energy Survey (an optical survey that has mapped millions of galaxies), the South Pole Telescope (a submillimeter-wave facility studying the CMBR and early galaxies), and the Planck mission (a far infrared and millimeter survey spacecraft). One particularly valuable advantage of this approach is that it does not require knowing the distances to the tracer (distances would require their being able to measure the faint spectroscopic redshifts). The scientists were able to obtain constraints with a precision of about ten percent on some of the detailed parameters of current cosmological models, and they forecast that with further research these techniques will even enable them to constrain some of the essential features of , like its equatrion of state, and properties that have so-far remained elusive.

Explore further

Mapping dark matter
More information: J Prat et al. Cosmological lensing ratios with DES Y1, SPT, and Planck, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society (2019). DOI: 10.1093/mnras/stz1309
Journal information: Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society

Provided by Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics
Citation: Tracer galaxies probe the cosmic background (2019, July 29) retrieved 30 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-tracer-galaxies-probe-cosmic-background.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
186 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Why do nebulas, stars and other objects such as galaxies and black holes develop a rotation?

Jul 26, 2019

Black Hole Question

Jul 26, 2019

Variations in Sun-Earth distance with a 2000-year cycle?

Jul 26, 2019

Two White Dwarfs in a seven minute mutual orbit

Jul 26, 2019

If Jupiter is made of gas, how can it maintain its spherical shape without being contained in a spherical shaped container?

Jul 25, 2019

How much worse is the location of La Palma vs. Mauna Kea?

Jul 25, 2019

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

beeds
20 hours ago
Galactic molecules?
0
Report Block
valeriy_polulyakh
18 hours ago
The investigation of the large scale structure of the World revealed its high inhomogeneity. During the last couple of decades a rich picture of groups, clusters and superclusters of the galaxies separated by a number of huge empty voids was released. The foam-like structure becomes more and more clear. The building blocks of the large scale structure are superclusters and voids which are forming the supercluster-void network.
https://www.acade...he_World
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration