July 15, 2019

NASA-NOAA satellite tracking Barry through Louisiana, Arkansas

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA-NOAA satellite tracking Barry through Louisiana, Arkansas
NASA-NOAA’s Suomi NPP satellite provided a visible image of Barry on July 14 after it moved inland over Louisiana. The VIIRS image showed an elongated storm over Louisiana stretching over the Mississippi River Valley and into Arkansas, Mississippi, western Alabama and southwestern Tennessee. Credit: NASA Worldview, Earth Observing System Data and Information System (EOSDIS).

Barry, now a tropical depression, continues moving slowly north through Arkansas and rainfall and flooding remains a concern. NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite passed over the south central United States yesterday, July 14 and captured a visible image of then Tropical Storm Barry.

Tropical Storm Barry tracked through northwestern Louisiana on July 14, and weakened to a . On its track, Barry dropped up to 15 inches (38 cm) of rain in some isolated placed. Barry's rainfall created flooding along the Mississippi River.

The Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS) instrument aboard Suomi NPP provided a of the storm on July 14 after it moved inland over Louisiana. The VIIRS image showed an elongated storm over Louisiana stretching over the Mississippi River Valley and into Arkansas, Mississippi, western Alabama and southwestern Tennessee.

On July 15, NOAA's National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center in College Park, Maryland said that local flash flooding remains a likely threat through the day. Flash Flood Watches and Warnings are in effect for portions of far southeast Texas through much of Louisiana, Mississippi and Arkansas, and including parts of the mid-Mississippi Valley. Barry is expected to produce additional rain accumulations of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 8 inches across Arkansas, western Tennessee and Kentucky, southeast Missouri, and northwest Mississippi.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Depression Barry was located near latitude 34.4 degrees north and longitude 93.5 degrees west. That's about 80 miles (125 km) west-southwest of Little Rock Arkansas. The depression is moving toward the north near 9 mph (15 kph) and this motion is expected to continue through today, before turning off to the northeast by Tuesday. Maximum sustained winds are near 25 mph (35 kph) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1008 millibars (29.77 inches).

In addition to the , the National Weather Service noted, "A couple of tornadoes are possible today from the Mid-South toward the Lower Ohio Valley."

Explore further

NASA examines Tropical Storm Barry post-landfall
More information: For river flood forecasts, visit: https://water.weather.gov/ahps/
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA-NOAA satellite tracking Barry through Louisiana, Arkansas (2019, July 15) retrieved 15 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-nasa-noaa-satellite-tracking-barry-louisiana.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
14 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Mw6.6 Quake offshore of NW Western Australia, Australia ... NOW

Jul 14, 2019

M 7.3 Nthrn Indonesia ... 2nd large quake for the day

Jul 14, 2019

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

Jul 13, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 13, 2019

Greenland Wildfire

Jul 12, 2019

Rockstrøm et al - Planetary boundaries

Jul 09, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration