Satellites tracking the rainfall from Tropical Depression Gordon

September 6, 2018, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Satellites tracking the rainfall from Tropical Depression Gordon
NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured an infrared image of Gordon on Sept. 6 at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) as it continued to move toward Arkansas. The image showed clouds in an egg-shape near the center of circulation. Credit: NOAA/NRL

Gordon is still considered a tropical depression as it makes its way into the south central U.S. NOAA's GOES-East satellite provided an infrared look at clouds associated with Gordon and found its center over Mississippi.

On Sept. 6, the National Weather Service noted that Flash Flood Watches are in effect over portions of Mississippi and Arkansas. The National Weather Service said that the threat of and flooding will continue for several days.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), Tropical Depression Gordon was located near latitude 33.7 degrees north and longitude 91.3 degrees west. The center was located about 115 miles (185 km) north-northwest of Jackson, Mississippi.

The is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph (13 kph) and this motion is expected to continue today. Maximum sustained winds are near 25 mph (35 kph) with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast during the next 48 hours. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1015 millibars.

NOAA's GOES-East satellite captured an infrared image of Gordon on Sept. 6 at 8 a.m. EDT (1200 UTC) as it continued to move toward Arkansas. The image showed clouds in an egg-shape near the center of circulation.

Gordon is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 7 inches over northwest Mississippi and much of Arkansas, up into the Midwest, with possible isolated maximum amounts of 10 inches through Saturday night. This rainfall will likely cause local flooding and flash flooding.

Explore further: NASA finds strong rain potential in Tropical Storm Gordon

Related Stories

NASA finds strong rain potential in Tropical Storm Gordon

September 5, 2018

NASA's Aqua satellite passed over the Gulf of Mexico and collected temperature information on Tropical Storm Gordon's clouds as it moved toward landfall and after landfall. Those cloud top temperatures indicated that Gordon ...

NASA and NOAA satellites track Alberto in the US south

May 29, 2018

On Tuesday, May 29, 2018, the National Hurricane Center issued the last public advisory on Alberto. NASA and NOAA satellites continued to provide imagery that showed the extent and strength of the storm in the southern U.S. ...

Suomi NPP sees Typhoon Maria affecting Guam

July 5, 2018

The Pacific island of Guam continued to experience the effects of Typhoon Maria on July 5 as NASA-NOAA's Suomi NPP satellite showed a large band of storms over the island.

Recommended for you

Global warming—worrying lessons from the past

September 6, 2018

Fifty-six million years ago, the Earth experienced an exceptional episode of global warming. In a very short time on a geological scale, within 10 to 20,000 years, the average temperature increased by five to eight degrees, ...

Coral bleaching not the only threat to reef fish

September 6, 2018

Climate change poses a number of threats to the long-term viability of the Great Barrier Reef and the species that live on it. While the damage caused by more frequent coral bleaching is well documented, the impact of more ...

0 comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Click here to reset your password.
Sign in to get notified via email when new comments are made.