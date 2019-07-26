July 26, 2019

NASA finds two areas of strength in Tropical Storm Nari

by Rob Gutro, NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center

NASA finds two areas of strength in Tropical Storm Nari
On July 26 at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 UTC), the MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA’s Terra satellite showed two areas of strongest storms (yellow) in Tropical Storm Nari north and south of center. Cloud top temperatures in those areas were as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius). Credit: NASA/NRL

NASA's Terra satellite found two small areas of strength in Tropical Storm Nari on July 26 as it began to affect Japan.

NASA's Terra satellite uses to analyze the strength of storms by providing temperature information about the system's . The strongest thunderstorms that reach high into the atmosphere have the coldest cloud top temperatures.

On July 26 at 8:20 a.m. EDT (1220 UTC), the Moderate Imaging Spectroradiometer or MODIS instrument that flies aboard NASA's Terra satellite gathered infrared data on Nari, formerly known as Tropical Storm 07W. There were two areas of strongest storms in Tropical Storm Nari, and they were north and south of the center of circulation. In those areas, thunderstorms had cloud top temperatures as cold as minus 50 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 45.5 Celsius). That northernmost area of strong storms was located over the Kyoto, Osaka and Wakayama Prefectures of Japan.

At 5 a.m. EDT (0900 UTC), the center of Tropical Storm Nari was located near latitude 30.9 degrees north and longitude 136.3 degrees east. That's about 314 nautical miles southwest of Yokosaka, Japan. The is moving toward the north-northwest. Maximum sustained winds were near 40 mph (35 knots/64 kph).

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC) forecast for Nari brings the northward, with a turn to the east in 12 hours. JTWC said "The system is expected to maintain intensity prior to Landfall in Honshu. The system is expected to dissipate by 48 hours due to passage over land and cooler water to the east of Honshu."

Explore further

NASA's terra satellite finds tropical storm 07W's strength on the side
Provided by NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Citation: NASA finds two areas of strength in Tropical Storm Nari (2019, July 26) retrieved 26 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-nasa-areas-strength-tropical-storm.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
6 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Tidal effects on long lakes

52 minutes ago

No evidence for globally coherent warm and cold periods

Jul 24, 2019

Do floating objects clump together on curves in rivers?

Jul 24, 2019

How do we get data about the Earth's crust?

Jul 23, 2019

Mw 6.4 and 7.1, Ridgecrest, Southern California earthquakes

Jul 23, 2019

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jul 18, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration