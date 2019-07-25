July 25, 2019

Shining a new light on the evolution of supernovae

by University of New South Wales

Shining a new light on the evolution of supernovae
Credit: European Southern Obervatory

A research team led by UNSW Canberra scientist Ivo Seitenzahl is shining a new light on the evolution of supernovae—a hotly contested topic amongst astrophysicists.

In a new paper published by Physical Review Letters, the team explains how they discovered optical emission from the shocked ejecta of thermonuclear supernova remnants.

"A supernova is essentially an ," Dr. Seitenzahl said.

"Not all will explode as a supernova to end their lives, as many low mass stars will simply turn into white dwarf stars and cool and fade away without an ."

Dr. Seitenzahl's research concerns thermonuclear or "Type Ia" supernovae. When this type of supernova explodes, it flings the elements that are produced in the explosion back into the galaxy. These elements mix with the gas present in the galaxy.

Out of this gas, new stars (with their planetary systems) form. Most of the manganese, iron and nickel on Earth was made in these explosions more than five billion years ago.

The research team's discovery reveals optical emission from the supernova's ejected elements (atoms) and a careful analysis of the light emitted allows for a first direct determination of the shock velocity.

Shining a new light on the evolution of supernovae
Optical emission images of the SNRs 0519-69.0 (left) and 0509-67.5 (right), as obtained through the “supernova remnant tomography” technique developed by Seitenzahl et al. Credit: University of New South Wales

"Previously, people had seen from the shocked gas of the interstellar medium," Dr. Seitenzahl said.

"Now we are seeing emission from the iron-rich ejecta that was freshly synthesized in the explosion."

The kind of stars that explode as a Type Ia supernova and their evolution prior to explosion is fiercely debated in the world of astrophysics.

Dr. Seitenzahl said the team's discovery provides a new physical emission mechanism for the study of these exploding stars.

"I really believe our result is one of the most important new discoveries in supernova and remnant research in the past decade," Dr. Seitenzahl said.

Explore further

Three runaway stars believed to be survivors of thermonuclear explosions
More information: I. R. Seitenzahl et al. Optical Tomography of Chemical Elements Synthesized in Type Ia Supernovae, Physical Review Letters (2019). DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.123.041101
Journal information: Physical Review Letters

Provided by University of New South Wales
Citation: Shining a new light on the evolution of supernovae (2019, July 25) retrieved 25 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-evolution-supernovae.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

How much worse is the location of La Palma vs. Mauna Kea?

1 hour ago

Two moons, two different rotational paths, around a planet?

10 hours ago

Why do nebulas, stars and other objects such as galaxies and black holes develop a rotation?

11 hours ago

Two White Dwarfs in a seven minute mutual orbit

11 hours ago

Our Beautiful Universe - Photos and Videos

17 hours ago

Resolving power of a radio telescope array: Quantum or classical?

18 hours ago

More from Astronomy and Astrophysics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration