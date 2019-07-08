July 8, 2019

'Curvy bacteria' weigh the benefits of different shapes

by University of Lincoln

bacteria
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Research by scientists into why some bacteria have different shapes has found that a curved shape can make it easier to find food.

The findings pose questions around whether disease-causing bacteria have .

Life Sciences researchers at the University of Lincoln conducted to compare the swimming of differently shaped bacteria. Results showed that a curved shape can be beneficial for efficient swimming and for finding food through the use of chemical trails (known as chemotaxis)—but at the expense of higher cell construction costs.

This indicates that some bacteria species may balance the cost and benefits of their shape, depending on their environment and activity levels.

Before now it has not been understood what determines the different shapes of bacteria. While the of large creatures is driven by the effects of gravity and streamlining, for microscopic organisms these do not have such an impact.

Prof. Stuart Humphries, Professor of Evolutionary Biophysics at the University of Lincoln, said: "This work opens the door to asking a number of questions, for instance whether disease-causing have different shapes, or if different cell shapes improve the abilities of microbes we harness for industrial purposes".

Prof. David Smith, Professor of Applied Mathematics at the University of Birmingham said: "This research shows how state of the art maths and supercomputing simulation, used alongside extensive survey of a wealth of microscopy data, enables us to explore and explain aspects of the immense diversity of the living world which have hitherto been impossible."

Explore further

Reshaping our ideas of bacterial evolution
More information: Rudi Schuech et al, Motile curved bacteria are Pareto-optimal, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2019). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.1818997116
Journal information: Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences

Provided by University of Lincoln
Citation: 'Curvy bacteria' weigh the benefits of different shapes (2019, July 8) retrieved 8 July 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-07-curvy-bacteria-benefits.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Nozzle Reaction Forces

4 hours ago

What is the composition of the Earth's exosphere?

11 hours ago

Recent Noteworthy Physics Papers

11 hours ago

Atmospheric CO2 absorption - actual quantification?

Jul 06, 2019

Are electrons/photons/positrons the smallest quantifiable object?

Jul 06, 2019

Electric potential difference between a battery's terminal and the ground

Jul 05, 2019

More from Other Physics Topics

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration