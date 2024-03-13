The University of Lincoln is an English university founded in 1992, with origins tracing back to the foundation and association with the Hull School of Art 1861. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II founded the university's main campus at Brayford Pool in 1996, providing economic revitalisation and elevation to Lincoln. The Independent described the university as "the best thing to happen to Lincoln since the Romans". There are further campuses in Riseholme, Holbeach and Hull. The University of Lincoln is the younger of the two Higher Education institutions in Lincoln, the older being Bishop Grosseteste University College, a university college.

Address Brayford Pool, Lincoln, England, United Kingdom Website http://www.lincoln.ac.uk Wikipedia unilincoln

Some content from Wikipedia, licensed under CC BY-SA

