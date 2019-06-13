June 13, 2019

Ford opens Israel tech lab in move toward driverless cars

Ford has opened a research center in Israel, joining a legion of major automakers racing to develop new technologies for the world of driverless cars.

Chairman William Ford met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday as part of his visit, where he called Israel "ground zero" for technologies demanded by the fast-growing field of autonomous vehicles. General Motors, BMW and others have also recently opened Tel Aviv labs.

Netanyahu said Israel, never known for its car manufacturing, "has finally got an ."

Home to hundreds of developing the latest microchips and sensors, the country is drawing automakers aiming to tap the potentially lucrative market of autonomous vehicles.

Ford joined 130 local and international companies at Israel's EcoMotion conference this week promoting the country's smart transportation sector.

