June 26, 2019

Environmental destruction linked to African population raises questions about family sizes

by Flinders University

Environmental destruction linked to African population raises questions about family sizes
Map of countries in Africa with background shading indicating approximate relative density of human populations (data from the Global Rural-Urban Mapping Project) Credit: Global Rural-Urban Mapping Project

Africa is projected to be home to nearly 3 billion people by 2100, but rapid population growth will cause widespread environmental degradation unless effective family planning becomes widespread policy, according to new research that tracked increased population pressures on the continent's ecosystems.

Researchers from Flinders University and the University of Helsinki have examined the environmental impacts of population density, variation in the distribution of wealth among citizens, and a country's overall across the African continent.

Using a combination of ecological footprint, species threat, freshwater removal, forest loss, livestock density, cropping intensity, and greenhouse-gas emissions, the researchers developed sophisticated modelling to determine which socio- best explain the relative environmental performance among countries.

"Our finding that the strongest predictor of environmental performance among nations in Africa is population density means that countries with the most people suffered relatively more on average," says lead researcher Professor Corey Bradshaw, from the Global Ecology Laboratory at Flinders University.

"The result brings into question the reality of the United Nations' Sustainability Development Goals because none of the targets mentions reducing human population size as a pathway to achieving their goals."

"Dedicated family planning and government policies that attempt to limit population growth and promote economic development that does not compromise environmental integrity are needed to support sustainability across Africa."

The findings—published in the Nature journal Scientific Reports—come after a new United Nations report found that the fastest population growth on Earth is most likely to occur in sub-Saharan Africa, which is expected to double its population in the next 30 years.

"Given the rapid growth of its population, Africa stands to lose many of its already threatened species and ecosystems over the coming decades, especially as overseas demand for timber, minerals, fuels, agricultural products, seafood, and wildlife increases" says co-author Dr. Enrico Di Minin, a conservation scientist at the University of Helsinki.

Dr. Di Minin highlighted that while there are many policy levers that African nations can use to improve the future state of their environments and the societies that depend on them, limiting excessive human population growth will likely facilitate the best results.

"But there is some relatively good environmental news in at least parts of Africa", states Professor Bradshaw. "Despite having other problems, countries like Central African Republic, Botswana, Namibia, and Congo have been doing a lot better then many of their neighbours in the environment stakes".

"But some of the worst environmental performers are densely populated countries like South Africa, Algeria, and Nigeria", Professor Bradshaw warns.

"As pressures on the environment grow, most African nations will have to focus on mitigating the negative interactions of high growth and unsustainable development if they want to have any chance of maintaining the beautiful, rich, and unique animals and plants for which Africa is famed".

Explore further

UN: World population expected to rise to 9.7 billion in 2050
More information: Bradshaw, CJA, E Di Minin. 2019. Socio-economic predictors of environmental performance among African nations. Scientific Reports doi.org/10.1038/s41598-019-45762-3
Journal information: Scientific Reports

Provided by Flinders University
Citation: Environmental destruction linked to African population raises questions about family sizes (2019, June 26) retrieved 26 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-environmental-destruction-linked-african-population.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

10x more U in Earth's core?

Jun 24, 2019

New undersea freshwater aquifer mapped

Jun 23, 2019

NZ earthquake 14.11.16 - Mag 7.8

Jun 23, 2019

Content of Earth-impacting meteors over time

Jun 22, 2019

Predicting tsunamis, what to measure from earthquake data?

Jun 22, 2019

New study about the rise in global sea levels

Jun 22, 2019

More from Earth Sciences

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration