June 26, 2019

Bleach-induced transformation for humidity-durable air filters

by DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology)

Bleach-induced transformation for humidity-durable air filters
The paddlewheel-shaped structure of HKUST-1 was stable after weeks of submersion in water. Credit: DGIST

Adding hydroquinone, a skin-bleaching ingredient, to a well-known 'metal organic framework' changes its copper ions in a way that makes this porous material exceptionally stable in water.

"We developed a new method to enhance the stability of metal organic frameworks, with the potential for applications that can effectively filter and purify air from ultrafine dust without decomposing due to humidity," says DGIST scientist Nak Cheon Jeong. The Korean researchers reported their findings in the Journal of the American Chemical Society.

Metal organic frameworks (MOFs) are made from bonded by organic links. They assemble in a way that leads to the formation of internal cage-like structures, giving the material its porous nature. MOFs have an impressive surface area compared to other porous materials. It is this, and the ability of scientists to tune their structures, that has led to their use in a wide range of applications, including gas uptake, molecule separation, drug delivery, and catalysis. Most MOFs decompose in the presence of humidity and water, so scientists have been looking for ways to make them more durable.

Jeong and his colleagues found that treating a well-known copper-based MOF, called HKUST-1, with hydroquinone at 80°C made the material so stable that it didn't degrade after weeks of submersion in water or even after two years of exposure to humid air.

Bleach-induced transformation for humidity-durable air filters
The study received first page attention from the Journal of the American Chemical Society. Credit: DGIST

Copper ions and their organic links in HKUST-1 assemble to form large and small cages with paddlewheel-shaped metal ion nodes. Normally, attach to elements within this MOF, displacing the bonds between the and organic links, and causing the material to degrade or transform into a non-porous solid. Hydroquinone treatment, on the other hand, leads to a very stable HKUST-1 in water.

Jeong and his team found that a from hydroquinone is transferred to cupric ions (Cu2+) within HKUST-1, changing them to cuprous ions (Cu+). This change is self-limiting: no more than 30% of the cupric ions change in this way. Half of the Cu+ ions remain in their positions on HKUST-1's paddlewheel cages. But the other half form complexes that dissociate from the structure and become trapped within the material's smaller cages, like a ship-in-a-bottle.

Further studies are needed to understand exactly how these changes lead to such a substantial improvement in HKUST-1's stability in water.

Jeong and his team believe the same concept could be applied to other copper-based paddlewheel MOFs. They plan to conduct follow-up research on potential practical applications for their approach.

Explore further

Defects in metal–organic frameworks induce low-temperature ferromagnetism, could yield novel materials for industry
More information: Dahae Song et al, Coordinative Reduction of Metal Nodes Enhances the Hydrolytic Stability of a Paddlewheel Metal–Organic Framework, Journal of the American Chemical Society (2019). DOI: 10.1021/jacs.9b02114
Journal information: Journal of the American Chemical Society

Provided by DGIST (Daegu Gyeongbuk Institute of Science and Technology)
Citation: Bleach-induced transformation for humidity-durable air filters (2019, June 26) retrieved 27 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-bleach-induced-humidity-durable-air-filters.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
0 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Difference between density fitting (DF) and resolution of the Identity (RI) approximations

1 hour ago

Soil nutrient detection

19 hours ago

How does one prepare standards for headspace gas chromatography?

21 hours ago

Non-enzyme detergent and egg whites

22 hours ago

Absorptance versus absorbance

Jun 25, 2019

-R effect in benzene causes anti-aromaticity?

Jun 25, 2019

More from Chemistry

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration