June 19, 2019

How bacteria protect themselves from plasma treatment

by Ruhr-Universitaet-Bochum

How bacteria protect themselves from plasma treatment
Julia Bandow and Marco Krewing have investigated bacteria under the influence of plasmas. Credit: Daniel Sadrowski

Plasmas are created from gas that is pumped with energy. Today, plasmas are already used against multi-resistant pathogens in clinical applications, for example to treat chronic wounds. "Plasmas provide a complex cocktail of components, many of which act as disinfectants in their own right," explains Professor Julia Bandow, head of the RUB research group Applied Microbiology. UV radiation, electric fields, atomic oxygen, superoxide, nitric oxides, ozone, and excited oxygen or nitrogen affect the pathogens simultaneously, generating considerable stress. Typically, the pathogens survive merely several seconds or minutes.

In order to find out if bacteria, may develop resistance against the effects of plasmas, like they do against antibiotics, the researchers analysed the entire genome of the model bacterium Escherichia coli, short E. coli, to identify existing protective mechanisms. "Resistance means that a genetic change causes organisms to be better adapted to certain environmental conditions. Such a trait can be passed on from one generation to the next," explains Julia Bandow.

Mutants missing single genes

For their study, the researchers made use of so-called knockout strains of E. coli. These are bacteria that are missing one specific gene in their genome, which contains approximately 4,000 . The researchers exposed each mutant to the plasma and monitored if the cells kept proliferating following the exposure.

"We demonstrated that 87 of the knockout strains were more sensitive to plasma treatment than the wild type that has a complete genome," says Marco Krewing. Subsequently, the researchers analysed the genes missing in these 87 strains and determined that most of those genes protected bacteria against the effects of hydrogen peroxide, superoxide, and/or nitric oxide. "This means that these plasma components are particularly effective against bacteria," elaborates Julia Bandow. However, it also means that genetic changes that result in an increase in the number or activity of the respective gene products are more capable of protecting from the effects of plasma treatment.

Heat shock protein boosts plasma resistance

The research team, in collaboration with a group headed by Professor Ursula Jakob from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor (U.S.), demonstrated that this is indeed the case: the heat shock protein Hsp33, encoded by the hslO gene, protects E. coli proteins from aggregation when exposed to oxidative stress. "During plasma treatment, this protein is activated and protects the other E. coli proteins—and consequently the bacterial cell," Bandow points out. An increased volume of this alone results in a slightly increased plasma resistance. Considerably stronger can be expected when the levels of several protective proteins are increased simultaneously.

Explore further

Alternative to antibiotics: Plasmas attack bacterial cells on several levels
More information: Marco Krewing et al. Plasma-sensitive Escherichia coli mutants reveal plasma resistance mechanisms, Journal of The Royal Society Interface (2019). DOI: 10.1098/rsif.2018.0846

Marco Krewing et al. The molecular chaperone Hsp33 is activated by atmospheric-pressure plasma protecting proteins from aggregation, Journal of The Royal Society Interface (2019). DOI: 10.1098/rsif.2018.0966

Journal information: Journal of the Royal Society Interface

Provided by Ruhr-Universitaet-Bochum
Citation: How bacteria protect themselves from plasma treatment (2019, June 19) retrieved 19 June 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-06-bacteria-plasma-treatment.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
12 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Evidence of foods that have been shown to have a direct positive influence on cancer patients

9 hours ago

Dog Looks

14 hours ago

Why doesn't soap or oil destroy your skin's epidermis?

21 hours ago

BOSE Hearing Aids and Hearing Assist Technology

22 hours ago

How the love hormone Oxytocin works

Jun 18, 2019

Ames test excision repair system question

Jun 18, 2019

More from Biology and Medical

User comments

Williams Witcher
1 hour ago
herpes is a serious and recurring disease which can't be cured through drugs or injections by the American doctors but the best way to deal with herpes is by taking natural herbs medicine for it and is only few American doctors that know about this herbal medicine from Dr Marvel.. I have read about Dr marvel the great herbalist doctor from American who can cure disease with his powerful herbal medicine. for the people suffering from the following diseases, HSV1 and HSV2, Aids, hiv Herpes, Cancer, Also,Herpatitis, Diabetes, Hps,Infections ETC should contact him for his herbal medicine because i am a living testimony and i was cured of herpes. Although, i sent him what he requested and he sent me his medicine which i took for 2weeks and today when i went for test i was tested herpes negative. you can reach him through his email Dr.marvel198@gmail.com OR
telegram number:+1 610-455-5011.
he will help you out
0
Report Block

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration