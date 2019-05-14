May 14, 2019

Video: ESA's Earth Explorers surpassing expectations

by European Space Agency

Forging state-of-the-art space technologies, ESA's Earth Explorer satellite missions continue to surpass expectations with a range of interesting and complementary results that go beyond their original goals.

In this video, learn how each mission is contributing to Earth science, and changing the way we look at our beloved planet.

