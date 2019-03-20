Video: World Water Day—what's space got to do with it?

March 22, 2019, European Space Agency
water
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

UN Sustainable Goal 6 is crystal clear: Water for all by 2030. For World Water Day we take a look at ways that space can help this global challenge.

While Earth-observing satellites monitor our precious water resources, technologies developed for human space missions also serve global needs in here on Earth.

Credit: European Space Agency

