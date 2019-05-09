May 9, 2019

Uber's rocky road to global powerhouse

Uber has a massive valuation but still faces a difficult path to profitability, according to analysts
Uber has a massive valuation but still faces a difficult path to profitability, according to analysts

Uber, set to make its stock market debut in one of the largest technology share offerings, has become a disruptive force in local transportation and generated its share of controversies.

A Paris idea

The history offered by Uber is that the plan for app-based rides came about in Paris in December 2008, when founders Travis Kalanick and Garrett Camp could not find a taxi and hatched the idea of summoning a ride with the push of a button.

They launched UberCab in July 2010, later shortening the name to Uber, with the first ride the following year in San Francisco.

By 2014, Uber was present in 100 cities and began its "Uber Pool," allowing customers to share rides.

Today it has operations in 700 cities in 65 countries, having booked more than 10 billion rides.

Kalanick was the chief executive until mid-2017 when he was forced out amid a series of scandals on workplace harassment, cutthroat business practices and other ethical lapses, which hurt the image of the company as it was preparing to go public.

Taking over, Dara Khosrowshahi from the travel website Expedia sought to clean up Uber's image, settling lawsuits including one accusing the company of stealing secrets on autonomous driving technology from former Google car unit Waymo.

Bumps in the road

Uber has faced protests in multiple countries by taxi drivers who claim its unregulated business model represents unfair competition.

Some regulators have limited or banned Uber as well. It has been banned in Bulgaria, Hungary and Denmark and earlier this year pulled out of the Catalonia region of Spain in the face of government restrictions.

Uber stopped some services in Paris in 2016 in the face of violent protests and is operating on a provisional license in London amid .

In the United States, Uber has faced litigation and protests in New York and challenges from drivers seeking to be classified as employees with benefits instead of independent contractors. This week thousands of drivers turned off their apps in many cities, seeking improved revenue sharing and other changes.

The company suspended its self-driving car project in early 2018 when an struck and killed a pedestrian in Arizona.

Path to profits

While Uber has become a large company, its path to profitability remains uncertain.

Its losses continue to pile up despite taking in some $11 billion in revenue last year.

But Uber sees a future beyond simple ridesharing. It wants to be an all-encompassing solution for transportation with autonomous cars, electric bikes and scooters to solve the "last mile" problem and help move consumers away from car ownership.

It also operates the Uber Eats food delivery service and Uber Freight, and is even looking at "flying taxis."

Uber claims it wants to be the "Amazon of transportation," evoking the model of the e-commerce firm which took many years to achieve consistent profitability and now dominates several sectors.

Explore further

Uber to price IPO at $45, valuing company at $82 bn: source

© 2019 AFP

Citation: Uber's rocky road to global powerhouse (2019, May 9) retrieved 9 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-uber-rocky-road-global-powerhouse.html
This document is subject to copyright. Apart from any fair dealing for the purpose of private study or research, no part may be reproduced without the written permission. The content is provided for information purposes only.
4 shares

Feedback to editors

Relevant PhysicsForums posts

Force of a sound wave

8 hours ago

Yaw, pitch and roll vs. azimuth and elevation

9 hours ago

Transient heat transfer in a cylinder with internal heating

12 hours ago

What's happening to Boeing's production?

May 04, 2019

Drag coefficent of a person on a slide

May 03, 2019

1 mm magnetic shield of pure iron same as 1 cm of mu-metal?

Apr 27, 2019

More from General Engineering

User comments

Please sign in to add a comment. Registration is free, and takes less than a minute. Read more

Forgot Password
Registration