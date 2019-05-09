Uber to price IPO at $45, valuing company at $82 bn: source

Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Uber was preparing a share offering that values the global ridesharing giant at up to $82 billion, a source familiar with the deal said Thursday.

The banking source said Uber's pricing ahead of its Wall Street debut was set for $45 a share, lower than some earlier estimates in light of a rocky market start for US rival Lyft.

Uber's market value would be at least $75 billion, and $82 billion if all pending stock options and grants are included.

Uber had previously set a range of $44 to $50 a share, which would still make it one of the largest initial public offerings from the technology sector.

The launch is seen as a milestone for the ride-hailing industry and the so-called "sharing economy," but which comes amid simmering concerns about its business model.

Shares were set to trade on the New York Stock Exchange from Friday under the ticker "UBER."

© 2019 AFP