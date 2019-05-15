May 15, 2019

Study finds scientific reproducibility does not equate to scientific truth

by University of Idaho

science communication
Reproducible scientific results are not always true and true scientific results are not always reproducible, according to a mathematical model produced by University of Idaho researchers. Their study, which simulates the search for that scientific truth, will be published Wednesday, May 15, in the journal PLOS ONE.

Independent confirmation of scientific results—known as —lends credibility to a researcher's conclusion. But researchers have found the results of many well-known cannot be reproduced, an issue referred to as a "."

"Over the last decade, people have focused on trying to find remedies for the 'replication crisis,'" said Berna Devezer, lead author of the study and U of I associate professor of marketing in the College of Business and Economics. "But proposals for remedies are being accepted and implemented too fast without solid justifications to support them. We need a better theoretical understanding of how operates before we can provide reliable remedies for the right problems. Our model is a framework for studying science."

Devezer and her colleagues investigated the relationship between reproducibility and the discovery of scientific truths by building a that represents a working toward finding a scientific . In each simulation, the scientists are asked to identify the shape of a specific polygon.

The modeled scientific community included multiple scientist types, each with a different research strategy, such as performing highly innovative experiments or simple replication experiments. Devezer and her colleagues studied whether factors like the makeup of the community, the complexity of the polygon and the rate of reproducibility influenced how fast the community settled on the true polygon shape as the scientific consensus and the persistence of the true polygon shape as the .

Within the model, the rate of reproducibility did not always correlate with the probability of identifying the truth, how fast the community identified the truth and whether the community stuck with the truth once they identified it. These findings indicate reproducible results are not synonymous with finding the truth, Devezer said.

Compared to other , highly innovative research tactics resulted in a quicker discovery of the truth. According to the study, a diversity of research strategies protected against ineffective research approaches and optimized desirable aspects of the scientific process.

Variables including the makeup of the community and complexity of the true polygon influenced the speed scientists discovered the truth and persistence of that truth, suggesting the validity of scientific results should not be automatically blamed on questionable research practices or problematic incentives, Devezer said. Both have been pointed to as drivers of the "replication crisis."

"We found that, within the model, some research strategies that lead to reproducible results could actually slow down the scientific process, meaning reproducibility may not always be the best—or at least the only—indicator of good science," said Erkan Buzbas, U of I assistant professor in the College of Science, Department of Statistical Science and a co-author on the paper. "Insisting on reproducibility as the only criterion might have undesirable consequences for scientific progress."

More information: PLOS ONE (2019). journals.plos.org/plosone/arti … journal.pone.0216125
Journal information: PLoS ONE

Provided by University of Idaho
Citation: Study finds scientific reproducibility does not equate to scientific truth (2019, May 15) retrieved 16 May 2019 from https://phys.org/news/2019-05-scientific-equate-truth.html
User comments

Pooua
13 hours ago
The scientific method requires observation and testablity. Generally, testability means reproducibility. So, a fact may exist that is not reproducible, but is also outside the realm of science. That is, science cannot discover all truth. Logic cannot discover all truth.
0
Report Block
TheGhostofOtto1923
12 hours ago
This is good news because as we know from reading the comments sections here at physorg, all the coolest scientific phenomena are absolutely not reproducible. Heck theyre usually not even observable.
-1
Report Block
Surveillance_Egg_Unit
11 hours ago
But the TRUTH remains in spite of scientific consensus toward the more popular hypotheses/theories at the expense of any up-and-coming alternatives that are equally valid and testable. It most often hinges on the willing acceptance of something new even if that something may go against some points that were previously found acceptable by the scientific community.
And what is accepted in total by the scientific community is also found to be acceptable by the pseudoscientists such as are found on the internet. However, unless that something is readily accepted by scientists/researchers along with peer review and published papers that so many count on for the verified data, the internet pseudoscientists refuse to even consider any alternative to what they already know from reading published authors. It often borders on insanity how prospective alternatives are either brushed off as of no value because it doesn't kowtow to the known theories that older theorists have published.
0
Report Block

